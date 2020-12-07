CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ANTRIM – Patrick T. Galbraith, 57; BARRINGTON – Richard J. Deluca, 62; CONCORD – Michael R. Tucker, 51; EXETER – Deena Kay Nagy, 59, Emilie E. Lafreniere, 29, and Lucas Carl Jez, 24; GRANTHAM – Zachary T. Beaulieu, 25; LEE – John T. Clifford, 72; LONDONDERRY – Daniel J. Donovan, 24; PENACOOK – Douglas S. Benson, 55; RICHMOND – Dusten J. Daigle-Gray, 31; SALEM – James R. Leblond, 21; SEABROOK – Brandon Yennie, 40; STRATHAM – Shawn Kim Barton, 44, and Thomas J. Snow, 23; WILMOT – Russell E. Mellott, 19.
Out of state
Daniel Patrick Hunt, 27, Haverhill, Mass.; Melissa R. Mbugua, 36, Lowell, Mass.; Eileen F. Whitney, 63, Newbury, Mass.; Benae M. Bertocchi, 53, Revere, Mass.; Christopher M. Dupuis, 33, South Berwick, Maine; Aliya Rousan, 21, East Providence, R.I.; Paul A. Noyes, 64, Herndon, Va.