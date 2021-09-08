CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALSTEAD – Lewis W. Haley, 63; ANDOVER – Ryan D. Labonte, 31; ATKINSON – Justina N. Burnett, 34, and Kaitlyn M. Reardon, 27; BARRINGTON – Eugenia M. Frieling, 57; BERLIN – Keith Alan Hart, 44; BOW – Kyle P. Macarthur, 40; BRADFORD – Thomas S. Gallo, 21; CONCORD – Brandon E. Haines, 44, McKenzie Drew Sporleder, 26; Michelle McGlamery, 60, and Scott C. Campbell, 53; CTR. HARBOR – Tyler Z. Martel, 26; DANVILLE – Anthony A. Elliott, 25 and Anthony A. Earl, 30; DEERFIELD – Sasha M. Phaneuf, 35; DERRY – Kyle R. Lippold, 29, and Patrizia Melina Maria Pelham, 38; DUNBARTON – Kimberly A. Wall, 33; EAST DERRY – Judith Brown, 75; EAST ANDOVER – Jared C. Duquette, 21; EAST WAKEFIELD – Jacob R. Labrecque, 30; EFFINGHAM – Johnathan Steven Burch, 24; EPSOM – Rodney B. Gates, 28; ERROL – Michael T. Duquette, 62; FARMINGTON – Rebecca M. Benway, 22; GILMANTON IRON WORKS – Gerald L. Kibbey, 44; GILSUM – Christopher S. Tatro, 28; HAMPTON – Nathan E. Singh, 26; HOOKSETT – Shyanne A. St. Pierre, 23; HOPKINTON – Nathaniel P. Byfield 34; JAFFREY – David Engels, 49, and Krystal A. Kent, 31; KEENE – Elaine C. Hall, 74, and Kim Stack, 64; LACONIA – Tyler M. St. Onge, 24; LEE – Austin B. Grass, 22; LITTLETON – Nathan M. Lunsmann, 22; LOCHMERE – Stacey Ford Cassavaugh, 56; LONDONDERRY – Barbara Ann Gensale, 58, Julio Otero Rivera, 66, and Myriah R. Bliss, 29; LYNDEBOROUGH – Adam R. Crosby, 34; MANCHESTER – Brianna Jean Elaine Hale, 39, Janvier Nshimiyimana, 27, and Sharon Lynne Bennett, 58, Alex J. Turcotte, 28; MARLBOROUGH – Michael L. Goodwin 58; MILFORD – Nancy Anne Brochu, 60; NASHUA – Brian K. LaFrance Jr., 32, Corinna Savlen, 24, Edward W. LaPierre, 58, Joseph M. Berman, 20, Kassandra L. Torres, 28, and Sam K. Dogopoulos, 44; NORTHWOOD – Jack W. Victoria, 31; RAYMOND – Brandon L. Bump, 23, and Daniel J. Uribe, 23; ROCHESTER – Christopher J. Seavey, 37, Frankie Wilson, 53, John J. Moody Jr., 39, and Tyler O. Zimmer, 27; SEABROOK – Andrew W. Smith, 33, James S. Thornton, 49, Lisa F. Carey, 58, and Roberto C. Pimentel, 41; STRATHAM – Mark R. Hardy II, 32; SUNAPEE – Zachary Calvert Fine, 26, and Todd Alan Couitt, 52; WEARE – Robert W. Blake, 62; WEBSTER – Zsuzsa Tanos, 62; WOLFEBORO – Emily A. Kelly, 37.
Out of state
Veronica L. Burton, Ashburnham, Mass.; Donicely Zapata, 36, Boston, Mass.; Roland Hurley, 56, Brockton, Mass.; Derrick Tyrone Foster, 50, and James C. Perrin, 49, both of Dracut, Mass.; Antone Mello, 51, Fairhaven, Mass.; Joseph J. Mazzola, 37, Marquis Byrd, 26, and Matthew S. Murray, 35, all of Haverhill, Mass.; Ashley Sullivan, 29, Jose Rivera, 30, and Juan R. Estevez, 52, all of Lawrence, Mass.; Anthony P. Ou, 19, Lowell, Mass.; Nicholas Matthew Gonynor, 17, Millbury, Mass.; Christopher S. Porter, 55, North Chelmsford, Mass.; Thomas Bashaw, 29, Salisbury, Mass.; Samuel A. Markwell, 47, Waltham, Mass.; Ronald J. Ribeiro, 34, Woburn, Mass.; Shaunna M. Pennington, 36, Berwick, Maine; Ashley L. Lamer, 36, Las Vegas, Nev.; Haley M. Boyce, 23, Wells River, Vt.