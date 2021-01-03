CONCORD — Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALEXANDRIA – Alexander J. Jones, 30; ASHLAND – David U. Petrell, 38; BEDFORD – Rebecca E. Payson, 37; BERLIN – Kyle R. Aubut, 28; BOW – Roel R. Ward, 20; CENTER CONWAY – Richard B. Spencer, 66; COLEBROOK – Krista L. Cormier, 34, and Oscar L. Howland Jr., 33; CONCORD – Helena Zoie Haeussler, 36, Jacob R. Lewis, 22, and Kristine S. Tripp, 54; CONTOOCOOK – Kelby C. Brown, 33; DEERING – Karen M. Dalbec, 25; DERRY – Anthony M. Despres, 32; DOVER – Adrienne C. Lessard, 33, Andrea L. Hoekstra, 41, and Richard P. Baillargeon, 31; ENFIELD – Caroline Lucie Vallelian, 30; GILFORD – Merrijoy E. Dahlberg, 21; GOFFSTOWN – Marie M. Torres, 32; GRAFTON – Edward F. Bielecki Jr., 67; HAMPTON FALLS – Elizabeth A. Morgado, 49, and Mark E. Blasavage, 46; HENNIKER – Jamie Kerns, 32; HOOKSETT – Andrew D. Brown, 36, Brian D. Baer, 63, and Mark A. Gauthier, 52; HUDSON – Derek M. Herling, 24, and Theresa Marie Roark, 41; KEENE – Timothy H. Gallant, 59; LACONIA – Deborah L. Sterl, 56, Jeanne M. Puglisi, 23, and Joan McMahon Binis, 65; LANCASTER – Jennifer Kaye Scott, 48; LEBANON – Travis W. Jackson, 38; LONDONDERRY – Andrew Lloyd Foote, 26; LOUDON – Alston J. Rowell Jr., 46, and Daniel I. Dockham, 23; MANCHESTER – David C. Morris, 54, Ian Mt. Humes, 30, James D. Bell, 74, James O’Dell, 21, and Rogelio Caraballo Gomez, 40; MERRIMACK – Joseph J. Camar, 25; NASHUA – Antonio M. Gayi, 28, and Joseph G. Bisson, 55; NOTTINGHAM – Samantha J. Poitras, 33; OSSIPEE – Kenneth Robert Fogg II, 53; PELHAM – Joseph G. Perrone, 27, and Katelyn J. Fowler, 27; PLAISTOW – Calvin A. Corthell, 28; RAYMOND – Lindsey E. Klein, 28; SALEM – Edward John Higginbottom, 51; SANDOWN – Renee Janell Hutchins, 45; SEABROOK – Samuel M. Montoya, 58; SOMERSWORTH – Anthony Milton Accardi, 38, Bart A. Augustus, 52, and Felicia E. Bisson, 33; WEST LEBANON – Anthony T. Lee, 29; WINDSOR – David F. Earley II, 46; WOLFEBORO – Benjamin Henry Custin, 38.
Out of state
Asay Brock Johnson, 40, Tampa, Fla.; Danielle A. Stover, 47, and Sarah Moher, 20, both of Amesbury, Mass.; Susan E. Depriest, 68, Bedford, Mass.; Cory Gibbons, 27, Brockton, Mass.; Ava R. Sheehan, 19, Duxbury, Mass.; Noah T. Nasuti, 21, Franklin, Mass.; Stephen C. Smith, 55, Haverhill, Mass.; Patrick Menihane, 24, Methuen, Mass.; Gene Rodriguez, 42, Peabody, Mass.; Paul Hernandez, 42, West Millbury, Mass.; Sarah P. Bergmann, 36, Westford, Mass.; Melinda Currie, 334, Kennebunk, Maine; Michael Birecki, 29, Rock City Falls, NY; James Hemingway, 25, Underhill, Vt.; and Ryan R. McClelland, 39, Vernon, Vt.