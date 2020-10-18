CONCORD -- Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated convictions.
Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALTON – Wyatt L. Stockman, 22; BEDFORD – Abby L. Pepin, 38; CONCORD – Evan J. Candiano, 28; DERRY – Colleen A. Cebula, 47; DOVER – Thomas William Stermer, 39; DURHAM – Andrew R. Snyder, 23; HUDSON – Nicholas Joseph Verfaillie, 23; LACONIA Norman R. Normandin Jr., 50; LONDONDERRY – Kristen M. Brown, 55; PENACOOK – Manika M. Davis, 29; PORTSMOUTH – Reggie A. Carter, 41; RINDGE – Angela E. Romano, 37; SURRY – Jordan D. Marcotte, 25; SWANZEY –Joshua A. Lane, 31.