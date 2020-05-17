CONCORD — Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
ASHLAND – Angela J. Adams, 39; BEDFORD – Ian G. Komisar, 23, and Paul M. Loiselle, 37; BOW – Chad A. Pooler, 35; BRISTOL – Richard Paul Weir Prifti, 29; CONCORD – Benjamin P. Collin, 30; DOVER – James Frederick Eldredge, 48; GRANTHAM – Zachary G. Jones, 36; HAMPTON – Jessica N. Kahigian, 25, and Madison D. Curtis, 23; HILLSBORO – Gordon W. Smart, 44; KEENE – Casey M. McGee, 52; LEE – James Andrew Garrity II, 30; LONDONDERRY – Harley D. Valley, 24, Lyn Lucille Micklovich, 72, and Mitchell D. Combes, 26; LOUDON – Brian W. Arbour, 64; LYME – Denby Stowe Coyle, 53; MANCHESTER – Diana G. Johnson, 37, and Kiran Rai, 26; MERRIMACK – Heather D. Lee, 38, and Jennifer Marie Dufresne, 57; PEMBROKE – Peter Andre Blais, 32; SULLIVAN – Eric E. Afanasiew, 46; WINDHAM – Elizabeth Stone, 55, and Rachel S. Higginbottom, 54.
Out of state
Garret C. Reynolds, 29, Amston, Conn.; Donald W. Fogg, 62, Satsuma, Fla.; Brent J. Gelinas, 55, Pepperell, Mass.; Sunni M. Rotondo, 39, Plymouth, Mass.; Stephen J. Patterson, 38, Gansevoort, N.Y.