CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
AMHERST – Kevin P. Bouchard, 37; BERLIN – Susan E. Jappah, 56; BOSCAWEN – Michael Dean Dargie, 36; BOW – Stephano Alberto Alvarez Rivera, 22; BRISTOL – Lacy Hunt III, 29, and Leroy John LaFlamme Jr., 20; CHARLESTOWN – Cory Nathan Bly, 52; CLAREMONT – Erik T. Richardson, 26, and Jonathan V. Burke, 50; CONCORD – Andrew Lucian Boulanger, 30, Daniel R. Torrey, 29, Mark Charles Koller, 47, Mark Harrington, 59, and Patrick Christopher Hall, 47; CROYDON – Emerson M. Safford, 32; DERRY – James R. Dubois, 48, Saulo Javiel Rivera Jr., 19, and Shawn Michael Dupont, 46; DURHAM – Taquan Tyrone Anthony Williams, 28; EFFINGHAM – Perley E. Thompson, 58; FARMINGTON – Logan Alexander Bulcroft, 27; FRANKLIN – Corey M. Nelson, 23, and Jessica Carol Boyle, 30; GILFORD – Deborah L. Waterfield, 59; GRANTHAM – Andrew D. Dobe, 29; GREENVILLE – Michael Dennis Wescott, 57; HAMPTON – Frederic Brinton Taylor, 53, and Ronald Christopher Belcher, 53; HENNIKER – Samuel A. Clow, 23; HOLLIS — Samuel Lee Ethier, 24; HUDSON – Jessica C. Anderson, 36, and Nicole T. Boucher, 44; KEENE – Dustin R. Bunker Jr., 51, and Ryan M. Auger, 40; KINGSTON – Stephen W. Gillespie, 41; LACONIA – Austin R. Gluyas, 28; LITCHFIELD – Peter D. MacQueen, 24; LITTLETON – Tracy Sherman, 60; LOCHMERE – Benjamin A. Pierce, 53; MANCHESTER – Jake A. Costello, 29, James Mieles, 33, Jamie Leigh McGurk, 29, Justin T. Kasynak, 30, Kerry A. Murray, 51, Lori Ann Rose, 52, Marielle Terese Papa, 42, Megan Amber Rackliff, 20, and Richard Joseph Soares II, 56; MEREDITH – Melissa Therese Hancock, 51; MERRIMACK – Matt R. Petelle, 39; NASHUA – Brennan Richard Bergerson, 21, James M. McGonagle, 57, Lauren Hailey Henningsen, 18, Laurie D. Chester, 50, Nicholas Michael Quirion, 21, and Patricia Ann McNulty, 52; NEW BOSTON – Nakia K. Brochu, 27; NEWMARKET – Hy Rraine Harrison Rather, 42, and Timothy R. Staples, 37; NEWTON – Christopher Anthony Lavalley Jr., 20, and Richard James Frati, 31; NORTHFIELD – Samantha S. Magoon, 29; NOTTINGHAM – Daydrian X. Morin, 20, Josh P. Smerdon, 37, and Samantha A. O’Neil, 29; OSSIPEE – Mary P. Welsh 51; PEMBROKE – Christopher Paul Coleman, 35, and Lloyd R. Marquez Jr., 44; PLAINFIELD – Kit Campbell, 54; PLYMOUTH – Joseph M. Stavely 42; RAYMOND – Angela M. Clivio, 44; ROCHESTER – Robert Louis L’Heureux, 32; SALEM – Daniel A. Gelardi, 36, David E. Russell, 69, Frank P. Elliott, 37, John D. Arsenault, 65, and Lisamarie Luz, 51; SEABROOK – Craig Baker, 58, and Jake Robert Pereira, 29; SOMERSWORTH – Jason A. Ryder, 50; STARK – Crystal B. Wingren, 29; THORNTON – Jeremiah T. McCarthy, 63; TILTON – Cassie A. Barnett, 35; WEST OSSIPEE – Jason S. Farrell, 43, and Zackary Allen Smithey, 23.