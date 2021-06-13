CONCORD — Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated convictions.
Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
BELMONT – Bret M. Spaulding, 25, and Kerry M. Taft, 54; BROOKFIELD – Charles W. Clark, 36; CANAAN – Timothy J. Braley, 47; CHARLESTOWN – Archie E. Tarantino, 59; CONCORD – Jhalaka B. Gurung, 36; DOVER – Kristian L. Alverson, 25; ETNA – Audra Jean Charron, 51; HAMPSTEAD – Alyssa M. Defranco, 25; HILLSBORO – Garrett White, 36; KINGSTON – Shawn Winston Thyng, 32; LACONIA – Angela C. Vaillancourt, 46, and Garrett E. Cota-Robles, 37; LEMPSTER – Kelline J. Ayotte, 58; LYNDEBOROUGH – Mikayla Ann Fortier, 25; MANCHESTER – Brenton Hayes Hendricks, 34, and Leton J. Kabari, 26; MERRIMACK – Ethan J. May, 20; NASHUA – Mark A. Strasser, 56, Modris D. Kruminsh, 59, and Steven Lionel Boska, 68; NOTTIINGHAM – Lyndsey A. Hardy, 23; PENACOOK – Jacob S. Farwell, 33, and Lukas R. Hazeltine, 21.
Out of state
Shane T. McEleney, 25, Beverly, Mass.; Jacob E. Philbrick, 23, Berwick, Maine.