CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.

ANDOVER – Liam Brian O’Hagan, 21; ANTRIM – Andrew W. Bergeron, 34; CANAAN – Jesse M. Piano, 37; CHARLESTOWN – Allohak L. Welch, 38; ENFIELD – Luke J. Porter, 38, and Robert Thomas Stover Jr., 35; KEENE – Michael J. Main, 35; LACONIA – Fred O. Bowles, 34; LEBANON – Troy Michael Burns, 52; LONDONDERRY – Susan F. Warcewicz, 56; MANCHESTER – Sara H. Crowley, 24; MERRIMACK – James R. Carignan, 24; MILFORD – Molly A. Bouley, 28; SANDOWN – Jessica Rianna Freeman, 26; TWIN MOUNTAIN – Nathan A. Wright, 37.

Out of state

Levi J. Chula, 34, San Marcos, CA; Braden R. Meyer, 21, Groveland, FL; Lucas C. Vatcher, 27, Bedford, MA; Lawrence C. Greene, 32, Lynn, MA; Wayne P. Rhode Jr., 34, Portland, ME; Romeo Machisa, 34, Brattleboro, VT.

