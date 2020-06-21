CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
BARNSTEAD – Jason John Witham, 44; CENTER CONWAY – Christopher John Clements, 33; DERRY – Jose M. Rosario, 40; DOVER – Shannon Bettyrose Peters, 39; HILLSBOROUGH – Kim Terese Brown, 58; MANCHESTER – Fabrice Bizimana, 24 and Nathaniel J. Fitzpatrick, 34; MILTON – Timothy A. Williams, 28; PORTSMOUTH – Jason J. Lear, 44; SOUTH HAMPTON – Alan F. Counter, 49.
Out of state
Joyce A. K. Jacques, 62, Lebanon, Maine.