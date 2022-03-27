CONCORD — Director of Motor Vehicles John Marasco has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALLENSTOWN – Michael Brennan McGeehan, 60; AMHERST – Alexander David Mittell, 41; – Christopher M. Mansfield, 40; ASHUELOT – Alex B. Clews, 23; ATKINSON – William T. Rooney, 32; BERLIN – Keith Bruce Hamilton, 22; BOW – Brad Alan LePelley, 52, and Regan E. Naughton, 25; CAMPTON – John D. Putnam, 48; CANTERBURY – Owen John Kearns, 37; CENTER CONWAY – Joseph A. Sawyer, 67; CENTER OSSIPEE – Joshua D. Libby, 43; CLAREMONT – Brett A. Hagerman, 21; CLARKSVILLE – Matthew S. Tinker, 56; CONCORD – Jonathan N. Dobson, 36, Karolina Dorota Jozwiak, 22, Mark D. Laspesa, 57, Michael David Kohl, 48, and Wallis Rose Boram, 24; DEERFIELD – Ang Tsering Sherpa, 31; DERRY – Chad Michael Williams, 29; DOVER – Amanda Nicole Houts, 30, Damon C. Lanigan, 23, and Justin A. Gagnon, 30; EAST WAKEFIELD – Michelle M. Vachon, 52; EFFINGHAM – Michael J. Ravell, 55; EPPING – Theodore John Keese, 29; EXETER – Scott K. Salkovitz, 61; FARMINGTON – Francesca M. Vera, 26; FRANKLIN – Hope M. Calley, 26, and Tyler R. Waine, 29; FREMONT – Tracey Lee McLane, 53; GILFORD – Cameron Leslie Gamble, 23, Patrick J. Ciampo, 38; GILMANTON – Ashley M. Varney, 23; GOFFSTOWN — Michael T. Langley, 32; GREENVILLE – Myles J. Leclerc, 26; HAMPTON – Daniel V. Hastie, 41, Isabel S. Chavez, 67, Karen Anne Clark, 50, and Sarah E. Couture-Dumont, 43; HAMPTON FALLS – Colin M. Barnard, 47; HOOKSETT – Colleen A. Hovey, 55, Hugo Lozano Guzman, 39, and Jack Ryan McCarthy, 17; KEENE – Kelly-Anne McMahan, 33, and Tamber Vaughn Eastman, 25; LACONIA – Leroy H. Boynton III, 54; LONDONDERRY – Noah Matthew Malcolm, 18; MANCHESTER – Alfredo Hernandez, 38, Barnaba T. Madol, 34, Felicia M. Muse, 25, George Kniffin Jr., 62, Jeanine Caterino, 36, Kathryn Heather Rotini, 27, Kelly Ann Perusse, 41, Maria Eugenia Lopez, 42, Nicholas Hardy, 44, Raymond A. Lemay Jr., 45, and Victor Antonio Parada, 54; MEREDITH – Christopher Steven Merrill, 28, and Timothy C. Huckins, 51; MERRIMACK – John Joseph Lynch Jr., 62, Sabina Victoria Daprato, 35, and Taylor P. Vesey, 32; MILFORD – Ashleigh Rebecca Bourgeois, 40; NORTH HAMPTON – Paul A. Dipietro, 70; NORTH SUTTON – Brendan Stewart Rowe, 28; NASHUA – Edward Francis Bush III, 37, Jason D. Burns, 32, Michel Deven Statkus, 63, Paul Richard Ryan, 42, Richard Blaine Palmer, 25, and Walter Ortiz, 45; NEWTON – Caleb D. Emerson, 25; PELHAM – Schawn Michael Weishaar, 51, and Tyler W. Harper, 27; RAYMOND – Donald Joseph Palmer, 55; SANBORNTON – Tyler T. Moran, 24; SEABROOK – Ashley Marie Martin, 34, and Richard Robert Pinard, 56; SULLIVAN – Jeffrey M. Hollingsworth, 55; SWANZEY – Jennifer A. Clapp, 47, and Jose C. Hernandez III, 53; THORNTON – Mathew V. Simoes, 24; TROY – Melissa A. Brown, 41; WEARE – James R. Naum Jr., 41 and Kathryn L. Hartwell, 40; WESTMORELAND – Justin M. Priebe, 26.
OUT OF STATEDaniel N. Savino, 59, Scotland, CT; Austin Rupp, 22, Suffield, CT; Anthony A. Aries, 31, Bradford, MA; Kathryn Schweer, 67, Carlisle, MA; William H. Pottle, 55, Chelmsford, MA; Jody Dearden Giguere, 56, Dracut, MA; Richard Martin, 43, Everett, MA; William George, 24, Framingham, MA; Tandin Lipson, 22, Haverhill, MA; Bountang Hean, 35, and Trevor Paul Pfannes, 24, both of Lowell, MA; Brittany J. Cantin, 29, Mansfield, MA; Ian V. Douglas, Newburyport, MA; Ronald P. Maribito, 49, Peabody, MA; David J. Barnard, 28, Revere, MA; Kerri K. Cunniff, 37, Woburn, MA; Scott E. Carpenter, 37, Berwick, ME; Beth R. Murphy, 53, and David T. Keeffe-Hobbs, 30, both of Kittery, ME; Keith McDonald, 59, Lewiston, ME; Geonna E. Wilson, 27, Brattleboro, VT.