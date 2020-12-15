CONCORD -- Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALTON – Catherine Sahyonne, 35; ALTON BAY – Jesse A. Brown, 27; BARNSTEAD – Kelly A. Cutter, 38; BARRINGTON – Daniel J. Judge, 20, and Lillian R. Jones, 21; BOW – Andrea Lorraine Jordan, 51; BROOKLINE – Keith A. Schofield, 51; CANAAN – Daniel Gene Westover Jr., 59; CONCORD – Jillian Kerrell Ainsworth, 36; DERRY – Alyssa A. Renaud, 41, and James M. Browne, 33; GEORGES MILLS – Paige M. Gibson, 24; GOFFSTOWN – Tonya C. Jagodowski, 23; LITCHFIELD – Jakob Adrien Soule, 20; LOUDON – Hunter R. Snow, 22; MERRIMACK – Antonio M. Scotti, 29; MILAN – Patrick J. Raymond, 42; NASHUA – Sam K. Dogopoulos, 43, Samantha L. Figueroa, 30, and Stephanie A. Lescard, 30; NEW DURHAM – Joshua Paul Smith, 38; NEW HAMPTON – Paul J. Gavin, 46; NEWPORT – Duncan T. Braley, 21; NORTH CONWAY – William M. Glidden, 45; PENACOOK – Alyssa M. Hannett Cass, 26; SALEM – Nancy E. Andrews, 53; SANBORNVILLE – Timothy D. Marshall, 34; TILTON – Mary B. Gove, 52; WEARE – Brian L. Brooks, 43.
Out of state
Michael A. Yemma, 51, and Robert Deluca, 28, both of Haverhill, MA; Ayleen A. Madera, 32, and Sandra Guzman, 41, both of Lowell, MA; Jessica E. Smith, 28, West Roxbury, MA; Alexander J. Whitney, 23, Shapleigh, ME.