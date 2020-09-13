CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALTON – Christine A. Beckendorf, 49; BRENTWOOD – Andrew S. Kulak, 34; CHARLESTOWN – Chelsea A. Jewell, 31; CLAREMONT – Jacob C. Chase, 32, and Tylor James Gagnon, 39; CONCORD – Celia A. Cordova, 28; DERRY – Tyler C. Couture, 27; ENFIELD – Gloria Jean Oakes, 56; FREMONT – Eric C. Horning, 52; GROVETON – Clifton E. Fysh, 39; HAMPTON – James C. Dutra, 39, and Maksim C. Causer, 26; KEENE – Brandin R. Doty, 35, and Curtis M. Pregent, 34; LACONIA – Thomas Vendel Dufield, 52; LEBANON – Eric W. Wallace, 29; LINCOLN – Francis Xavier Haggerty, 66; MANCHESTER – Angie M. Gamelin, 43, and Pablo Rodriguez Jr., 39; MEREDITH – Raymond L. Usle, 74; NORTH HAMPTON — Lisa M. Degan, 45; SALISBURY – Mark F. Mailhot, 37; WILTON – Kenneth Griffin, 69.
Out of state
Joseph McDonald, 26, Beverly, Mass.; Michael Altshuler, 52, Boston, Mass.; Brian Baldwin, 32, Haverhill, Mass.; Sarah Lynne Nickerson, 40, Newburyport, Mass.