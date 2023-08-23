DWI License Revocations

CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ANTRIM – Todd Russell Simmons, 55; BARRINGTON – Virginia P. Scarponi, 27; BELMONT – Lillian Gishey, 25; BERLIN – Jason Mathew Stearns, 50; CENTER BARNSTEAD – Kyle Richard Randazzo, 29; COLEBROOK – Mark C. Brann, 43; CONCORD – Brycen R. Horne, 25, Melvin J. Tebbets, 41, and Robert W. Bachman, 50; DANBURY – Ryan Hunter Stanley, 26; DEERING – Cooper Maine Coldwell, 19; DERRY – Holly Good Holmes, 30, John J. Cooney III, 24, and Shannon M. Ward, 39; DOVER – Dwight J. Shaw, 32; E. HAMPSTEAD – Justin R. Mailhot, 42; ENFIELD – Ryan J. Sharkey, 41; EPPING – Kaitlyn Nicole Roberts, 28; EXETER – Alicia A. Cavanaugh, 51, Carlene Celia Canney, 34, Thomas A. Fairbanks, 58, and Tyler M. Devine, 27; FARMINGTON – Elaine G. Burnham, 66, and Sophia P. Hall, 22; FREMONT – Bailey Matthew Pitkin, 27; GILFORD – Noah Asher Delucca, 23; GILSUM – Marion A. Wilber, 61; GREENLAND – Tyler Patrick McAniff, 37; HANCOCK – Lisa M. Chalke, 50; HENNIKER – Crystal Linda Morel, 41; HILLSBORO – Alexia Michele Sykes, 25; HINSDALE – Tanya Diane Barrett, 50; HOOKSETT – Travis W. Ahern, 36; HUDSON – Joseph Anthony Barnes, 34; KEENE – David Jude Trovato, 62, and Jacob R. Hitchcock, 24; KINGSTON – Kody F. Bonanno, 29; LACONIA – Brandon K. Goupil, 24, Damon E. Farris, 32, and Lucas M. Randlett, 29; LANCASTER – Eric J. Portinari, 60; LEBANON – Brittany Leigh Geddie, 35, James H. Ralston, 31, and Zachary Charles Silver, 32; LONDONDERRY – Kyle A. Hoglund, 22, and Michael W. Laverty, 50; MANCHESTER – Ashley Dawn Moulton, 36, Christopher G. LaFlamme, 35, Gregory F. Stevens, 58, Kristiana Sylvain, 27, Marisela Cazares Velez, 25, and Nelson Denzel Melo, 17; MERRIMACK – James W. McFetridge, 56; MILFORD – Alan Joseph Palubeckis, 51; MONT VERNON – Derek R. Fimbel, 33; N. SWANZEY – Thomas S. Bernstock, 42; NASHUA – Amy E. Poutre, 33, Donna Lee Ledoux, 68, Matthew Lawrence Wicks, 40, and Tiffany E. Dolphin, 33; NEW BOSTON – Susan M. Freitas, 56; NEW IPSWICH – Walter R. Frank, 26; NORTH HAMPTON – Shirley H. Holt IV, 65; OSSIPEE – Shannon Lee Donovan, 49; PLAISTOW – Holly S. Sheehan, 29; PLYMOUTH – Hannah M. Kingston, 27; PORTSMOUTH – Norman Anthony Chaloux II, 35; RAYMOND – Robert W. Rix, 61; RINDGE – Jesse S. LeBlanc, 26; ROCHESTER – Elise N. Owens, 42, Joseph M. Dentremont, 34, Lynn M. Morelli, 42, Mark C. Arenberg, 64, and Sandra Jane Davis, 67; SANDOWN – Brandon E. Dovey, 26; SOMERSWORTH – Andrew R. Gravel, 36, and Heidi L. Dufva, 55; SULLIVAN – David Forrest Hoffman, 33; SWANZEY – Christopher Nicholas Britt, 33; TAMWORTH – Beth F. Smith, 53; TILTON – Julie M. Bickford, 47; WEBSTER – Ashley K. Schultz, 32; WEST LEBANON – Merranda E. Lenahan, 27; WHITEFIELD – Gabrielle Elizabeth Couturier, 23; WILTON – Susan L. Desmarais, 64; WINCHESTER – Cecilia M. Bomba, 23; WOLFEBORO – Jonathan G. Dougan, 32