CONCORD — Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ANDOVER – Charles A. Barry, 26; BEDFORD – George Jeffrey Zarella, 51, and Patrick E. Gilbert, 26; BETHLEHEM – Amanda J. Wakeham, 36, and Tamara K. Scott, 46;BRENTWOOD – Ian Anthony Guerrieri, 25; CLAREMONT – Robert M. Sanborn, 32; COLEBROOK – Trevor A. Lamontagne, 31; DERRY – Hery Monteiro Ribeiro, 30; EXETER – Michael R. Miller, 62; FREEDOM – Matthew Vincent Pitman Edgar, 24; FREMONT – Carlton K. Lyons, 49, and Damian Edward Harmon, 42; GRANTHAM – Kelly Frye, 45; HUDSON – Jeffrey J. Paul, 30, Laurie A. Collishaw, 57, and Michael J. Nocco, 24; JAFFREY – Christopher Leigh Miles, 40; KEENE – Scott S. Wesley, 53; KINGSTON – Julie E. Greene Charron, 50; LACONIA – Laura Jean Pelchat, 54; MANCHESTER – Elyse Rita Law, 26, Jennifer G. Belair, 30, and Roque Alberto Garcia Alcantara, 46; MEREDITH – Kathleen E. lines, 53; MERRIMACK – Adrian Pike, 72; N. WOODSTOCK – Glenn H. Goida, 57; NASHUA – Adriana I. Cespedes, 21, Jacob R. Drouin, 23, Jonathan D. Cruz, 23, Liam Timothy Fitzpatrick-Rys, 26; and Meghan Hight, 28; NEWTON – Elizabeth Ann Edith Kelly, 20; NORTH WALPOLE – Gary W. Aldrich Jr., 45; NORTHWOOD – Hunter A. Ranfos, 24; SALEM – Trevor S. Woodhead, 21; SOMERSWORTH – Nathaniel L. Chatman, 23; SPOFFORD – Olivia Claire May, 42; SWANZEY – Laurie Pearl McIlvene, 60; TROY – Stephanie A. O’Malley, 34; UNITY – Lori Ann Mullen, 60; WILTON – Annelie V. Nilsson, 66; WINDHAM – Ross G. McGovern, 42.
Out of state
Monica P. Stebbins, 48, Billerica, Mass.; Maranda R. Desilets, 30, and Stephen R. Ames, 37, both of Chelmsford, Mass.; Moreen Hla, 24, and Sarun Rous, 29, both of Lowell, Mass.; Travis W. Chase-Cook, 26, Pepperell, Mass.; Lauren Keogh, 35, Saugus, Mass.; Joseph C. Divincenzo, 34, Sanford, Maine; Timothy Scott, 26, New York, N.Y.; Michael A. Airheart, 31, Springfield, Vt.