CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
BARRINGTON – Cameron Michael Bisson, 23; BETHLEHEM – Aiden Shayne Walker, 19; BOSCAWEN – Jamie G. Lucier, 39; CAMPTON – Earl Woodard Webster Jr., 63; CENTER BARNSTEAD – Sean Patrick Hanley, 36; CHICHESTER – Paul S. Noyes, 28; CONCORD – Angel Ramon Gonzalez, 44, and Jesus Guifarro, 41; DERRY – Stephen M. Lagasse, 35; DOVER – Andrew M. Robinson, 33; DUNBARTON – Kara A. McTiernan, 42; EAST WAKEFIELD – Christopher Frederic Krafton, 31; EFFINGHAM – Shane Frank Leverette, 54; EXETER – Jaime L. Marston, 41; FARMINGTON – Drew J. Bernier, 27, and Ronald K. Angell, 40; GOFFSTOWN – Jonathan J. Talbot, 36; HENNIKER – Chelsea Lee Prendergast, 29; HILL – Adam Anthony Judd, 18; HILLSBORO – Naomi R. Keenan, 46; HINSDALE – Jacob A. Cushing, 32; HOLLIS – Frangesco P. Castagliuolo, 47; KEENE – Avery Renee Dobbins, 18, and Richard Brian Gibson, 60; LACONIA – David Arthur Cushman, 39, Laura R. Parrott, 48, Lisa C. Hoey, 55, Christopher Decarolis, 38, and Jessica Faith Bisson, 42; LEBANON – Agnes Meave Otieno, 32; LEE – Keegan Yates Tillinghast, 19; LITTLETON – Brittany Shaye Smith, 30, and Richard A. Bilodeau, 54; MANCHESTER – Claude J. Wingfield, 54, and Joel P. Dumond 48; MEREDITH – Dailen Andy Laviolette, 20; MILFORD – Michael Edward Quinn, 64; MILTON – Michael F. Sargent, 47; NASHUA – Bethany S. Whitcomb, 45, and Kevin Norman Coyle, 64; NEWFIELDS – Richard John Zeller III, 64; NEWTON – Andrew M. Whitty, 38; NORTHWOOD – Mason R. Lobello, 21; SURRY – Thomas W. Flavin Jr., 70; TROY – Joshua R. Batchelder, 32; WILTON – James F. Hoffman, 58