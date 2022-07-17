CONCORD -- The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
AMHERST – Aaron Thomas Simpkins, 6; CAMPTON – Catherine Ann Gilbert, 53; CANAAN – Misty C. Sun, 40; CHESTER – Alexander James Messina, 24; CLAREMONT – Bradley Osgood, 41 and Jennifer Marie Kelin, 35; DERRY – Donna M. Clark, 70, and Drew Glenn Mills, 28; DOVER – Cory Michael Stealy, 33, and Robert Douglas Porkola, 70; EXETER – Andrew W. Robinson, 46, and Thomas William Stermer, 40; FRANKLIN – Stephen William Knight, 62; GREENVILLE – Angela M. Depauw, 42; HAMPTON – Juliana Lilly Tzvetanov, 18, and Spencer David Simonds, 24; HILLSBORO – John Michael White, 57; LACONIA – Heather L. Michael, 38; LEBANON – Ariana E. Casey, 31, and Monique A. Pelletier, 57; MANCHESTER – Andrew J. Weiss, 52, Christopher L. Denton, 49, James J. Parker, 32, and Jose G. Diaz-Chavez, 23; NASHUA – John William Carpenter, 34, Joshua L. Hirsche, 33, and Ronald D. Castro, 33; NEW IPSWICH – Randy L. Mayou, 65; NEWFIELDS – David M. Edgerly, 39; NEWPORT – Kyle A. Ranney, 41; PLYMOUTH – Mark Smith, 58; ROCHESTER – Leo W. Ellis, Jr., 40, and Zachary Glenn Moyer, 35; SALEM – Eugene Dowgiert, 52; WOODSVILLE – Ronald Burt Roystan II, 41.
Out of state
Ethan Seruma Serumaga, 24, Haverhill, Mass.; Candido J. Aguiar, 32, Lawrence, Mass.; Chhoeuth Phal, 63, and Roderick MacDonald, 47, both of Lowell, Mass.; Douglas Fletcher, 39, Jay, Maine; Gregory J. Larose, 51, Brattleboro, Vt.