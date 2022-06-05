CONCORD — Director of Motor Vehicles John C. Marasco has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. The actual date of conviction may have preceded this notice.
ALTON – Jonah Patrick Dudzik, 22; AMHERST – Andrew P. Peters, 26; ATKINSON – Mark Andrew McCracken, 67; BEDFORD – George Stuart Grey III, 43; BELMONT – Hunter R. Davies, 21, and Joshua R. Doubleday, 28; BOW – Lyndsey Marie Wheeler, 23; BRISTOL – Myranda M. Clifton, 37, and Tiffany N. Coburn, 36; BROOKLINE – Michaela Sandra Bell, 23; CANAAN – Edward Joseph LeBlanc, 46, Ryan L. Sleeper, 30, and Zachary Thomas Abrahamson, 21; CHOCORUA – Kayla A. Kennett, 26; CONCORD – Andrew Joseph O’Brien, 32, Bailey B. Dumont, 31, Bradford Robert Birch, 25, and Rishav Rimal, 30; DEERING – Joel A. Johnson, 23; DERRY – Danielle Marie Mahoney, 35, Denise M. Christoni, 58, and Kaleb Joshua Owen, 18; DOVER – Dillon L. Amadon, 27; E. WAKEFIELD – Kyla Jean Filoria, 42; EFFINGHAM – Faye Alison Kolhonen, 57; EXETER – Zachary R. Gonzales, 29; HAMPTON – Robert John Ingram Jr., 49; HINSDALE – Tyson R. Filgate, 37; HOOKSETT – Thomas Edward Valiton Jr., 61; HUDSON – Thomas J. Duggan III, 37; LACONIA – Marc E. Brouillard, 28; LITCHFIELD – Laura J. Anderson, 48; MANCHESTER – Alex M. Szewczyk, 31, James Henry Soyferman, 29, and Lynn Jenkins, 57; MERRIMACK – Joshua Lyle Waterhouse, 35; NASHUA – Adrian R. Recillas Figueroa, 45, Kurt R. Blanchette, 59, and Toby Eric Banks, 44; NEW BOSTON – Denise A. Stenmark, 59; NEWBURY – Sean David Stevener, 34, and Shaun M. Haraburda, 41; PELHAM – Richard R. Morin, 65; PORTSMOUTH – Denise L. Darling, 57; ROCHESTER – Corey Anthony Bassett, 25, and Daniel L. McPherson, 46; RUMNEY – Brody J. Catania, 28; SALEM – Emmanuel Ortiz Reguero, 22; SOMERSWORTH – Meaghan Elizabeth Keach, 27; WARNER – Mickey S. Violette, 25; WEARE – Dustin S. Cheney, 42; WENTWORTH – Zachariah R. Crane, 28; WEST LEBANON – Dylan J. White, 29; WINDSOR – Mark Anthony Kruger, 38.
OUT OF STATE
Jeffrey Larsen, 33, Avondale, AZ; Manuel Lara, 31, Brockton, MA; Kyle J. Schwarzer, 25, and Yasmeen Marie Burgos, 24, both of Haverhill, MA; Byron A. Ortega, 34, Lawrence, MA; Chelsea L. Cormier, 31, and Lane Longtin, 22, both of Lowell, MA; Angel Deleon Jolon, 22, and Megan L. Latanowich, 33, both of Lynn, MA; Julien W. Mukala, 64, Malden, MA; Roy Harrison, 52, New Bedford, MA; Eric W. Small, 32, Whitinsville, MA; Dale Gaffey, 51, Wilmington, MA; Edward Dwayne Smith Kean, 22, Shapleigh, ME; Nathaniel Joglekar, 19, Warren, NJ; James Auffet, 29, Stilwell, OK; Kimberly Burroughs, 53, Logan M. Manning, 23, and William Sabolevski, 78, all of Brattleboro, VT.