CONCORD -- The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
AUBURN – Jonathan Fialho Crary, 60; BELMONT – Barbara Marie Doe, 56, Eric K. Gonyer, 39, and Robert Mike Stone, 51; BERLIN – Jacob D. Anderson, 34, and Rachael Samantha Smith, 24; BRENTWOOD – Jason R. Irish, 47, and Jillian M. Benedix, 41; CENTER BARNSTEAD – Dylan Todd Nelson, 20; CHARLESTOWN – Elizabeth M. St. Martin, 32; CHESTER – Jason A. Hartman, 47; CONWAY – Stephanie A. Froman, 58; DANVILLE – Richard Cory Thorne, 41; DEERFIELD – Kevin M. Belanger, 54; DERRY – Keenan B. Walker, 27; DOVER – Jeffrey James Polizzo, 49; EXETER – Brian Kenneth Edlund, 62, and Kayla Ann Poste, 30; FRANCONIA – David D. Leonelli, 63; FRANKLIN – Glen Jordan, 70; GILFORD – Matthew Thomas Tondreau, 49; HAMPTON – Olga Guiney, 54; HOOKSETT – Isaac A. Velez, 25; HOPKINTON – Ryan Robert Brown, 19; HUDSON – Norman A. Miller, 69; KEENE – Erin Elizabeth Carlson, 21; LACONIA – Chris R. Johnson, 47, Joan McMahon Binis, 68, and Sierra N. Black, 22; LANGDON – Andrew J. Lafayette, 36; LEBANON – Christopher Benjamin Hamilton, 40; LITTLETON – Isaac B. Jones, 30, Matthew Jeremy Kirker, 33, and Richard R. Lagasse, 28; LONDONDERRY – Kenneth J. Garneau, 59; MANCHESTER – Christopher Shane Osgood, 44, and Vinney Henrey Cavase, 23; MARLBOROUGH – Linda Eileen Lavorgna Aspenwind, 67; N. WOODSTOCK – Samuel Keith Thomas, 21; NASHUA – Felix Antonio Mejia Jr., 33, Glen A. Walker Jr., 40, Miguel Estevan Morel Abreu, 36, and Richard Clark Fischer, 45; NOTTINGHAM – Patrick R. O’Keefe, 33; PEMBROKE – Nicole Elizabeth Roy, 34; RAYMOND – Rebecca L. Ouellette, 53, and Shane B. Abbott, 27; ROCHESTER – Patrick C. Lynch, 31, and Robert Gates Anderson, 53; SEABROOK – Christopher M. Hanlon, 39, and Roy H. Milligan, 68; STRATHAM – Sarah A. Arseneau, 21; WALPOLE – Peter Niles Johnson, 68
Out of state
Kyle Rodenhiser, 20, Abington, MA; Sean A. Beharny, 37, Bradford, MA; Madison L. Grover, 25, Dracut, MA; Shelby T. Murtach, 23, Melrose, MA; Christine B. Carlucci, 53, Middleton, MA; David M. Waldo, 55, Milford, MA; Sharyn M. Bennett, 61, Quincy, MA; Jason M. Galvin, 42, S. Hamilton, MA; Alexandria T. Ross, 46, Southbridge, MA; Imani Martin, 21, Bridgton, ME.