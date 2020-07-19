CONCORD -- Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
BEDFORD – Caleb P. Baston, 19; CAMPTON – Joseph P. Vaillancourt, 32; CONCORD – Todd Elliott Cashman, 51; FRANKLIN – Lee R. Hillsgrove Jr., 29; GOFFSTOWN – Richard A. Bean Jr., 53; JACKSON – Caitlin T. Rothfuss, 29; MANCHESTER – Jason L. Martinez Morales, 26, and Scott J. Leonard, 36; MILTON – Javier A. Vazquez, 34, NORTH CONWAY – Paris P. Dibrandi, 63; NEW CASTLE – Scott Joseph Maddock, 64, NORTHWOOD – Cheryl A. Trimarchi, 57; SANBORNVILLE – Richard M. Burton, 52; SWANZEY – Judith A. Shepard, 50.
OUT OF STATE
Heath D. Jacques, 46, Dracut, MA; Anees T. Sarabi, 28, and Mathew G. Petralia, 44, both of Haverhill, MA; Dennis S. Macdonald, 62, Acton, Maine; Kyle McLendon, 30, S. Paris, Maine; Shannon L. Rota, 26, Standish, Maine; Michael B. Quinn, 67, Artesia, NM.