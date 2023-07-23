CONCORD -- The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
AMHERST – Paul J. Rando, 37; ANTRIM – Richard Daniel Nowakowski, 36; BEDFORD – Matthew John McGee, 54; BELMONT – Jordyn Elizabeth Nedobity, 21; BOSCAWEN – Stephanie Boyd Petrangelo, 51; CAMPTON – Jenna Noel, 38; CLAREMONT – Carlos Giovanni Lopez, 23, and Jacob B. Marandino, 29; CONCORD – Brandon Record, 32, Bronwyn Read, 48, John Alan Martel, 54, Natessa Kallie Storm, 27, Robert Joseph Debenedetto III, 31, and Spencer G. Jackson 32; DALTON – Jared M. Peterson, 33; DERRY – Jordan William Allen, 22, and Travis T. Philbrook, 33; DOVER – Debra L. Goodwin, 41, Harry R. Leach, 40, Mariah N. Whitlock, 25, Nicholas R. Leis, 30, Richard Stephen Carter, 36, and Tracey A. Swett, 64; DURHAM – Lucy K. Eiseman, 25; EPPING – Roland E. Letourneau, 37; FREMONT – Ryan Phillip Bane, 20, and Vanessa J. Swett, 34; GILFORD – Erica Joan Simpson, 33; GOFFSTOWN – Dave Andrew Marquis, 52, and Tracy A. Killpartrick, 53; HILLSBORO – Anesia L. Ruiz, 23; HILLSBOROUGH – Michael A. Sanville, 36, and Thomas Gerard Bohner, 60; HUDSON – Alexander Mavrogeorge, 35, and Bryce Anthony Hodge, 25; JACKSON – Jonathan M. Pizor, 31; KEENE – Brandon Joseph Connor-Brousseau, 26, and Yazminn Suzzette Marshall, 45; KINGSTON – Hamilton J. Fitton, 38; LITTLETON – Angela M. Nyce, 48; LONDONDERRY – Jerome James Pesaturo, 65; MANCHESTER – Alex W. Burrill, 26; Alexander R. Wenta, 35, Gage Micah Griggs, 26, Gretchen A. Dinan, 62, Joshua Lee Pabon, 41, Laurie Rebecca Keith, 40, and Robert David Nealey, 61; MEREDITH – Elvis Moralez Campoverde, 34; MILFORD – Douglas William Lippert, 54; MOULTONBOROUGH – Kamaya E. Perkins, 29; NASHUA – Carolyn A. Mara, 59, Eric Rosten, 33, and Mark Nickerson, 53; NEW BOSTON – Derek Allen Smith, 27; NEWMARKET – Patrick Alan Mitchell, 63; NORTH CONWAY – Andrew Patrick Warren, 21; NORTHWOOD – Ethan K. Johnston, 33; PORTSMOUTH – Dawud N. Seagers, 44; ROCHESTER – Jonathan Bailey, 35, Mark Alden, 36, and Michael P. Dube, 63; SANBORNVILLE – Michael Rene Grenier, 55, and Nicole Marie Lavalley, 33; SANDOWN – Edward Parker, 69, and Samantha M. Krause, 36; TEMPLE – Brian W. Turgeon, 27; TILTON – Marie N. Jordan, 59, and Timothy F. Ottman II, 29; WEARE – Jeremy S. Ascani, 37
OUT OF STATE
Adam Gohre, 52, Phoenix, AZ; Robin Bass, 60, Jacksonville, FL; Joseph M. Kocsis, 38, Ashburnham, MA; Christina Michaud, 47, Dracut, MA; Joseph D. Angelone, 25, Haverhill, MA; Daniel Cronin, 63, Medfield, MA; Dashawn L. Patterson, 22, Quincy, MA; Mary L. Lehane, 59, Winthrop, MA; Beth Cole, 44, Berwick, ME; Jillian M. Ham, 41, Lebanon, ME; Maria Crowley, 24, South Berwick, ME; Vanessa Simone Knox, 26, Westbrook, ME; Rafael Rodriguez, 42, Providence, RI; Lori J. Cyr-Dezan, 60, Springfield, VT; Lisa A. Woickelman, 56, Wells River, VT