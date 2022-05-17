DWI License Revocations

CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ASHLAND – Gregory J. Bradley, 44; BARNSTEAD – Jedidiah T. Kendall, 24; BEDFORD – Christine L. Summers, 42, and John Jerome Demeritt Jr., 56; BERLIN – Denise Marie Light, 55, and Ryan R. Brown, 29; BROOKFIELD – Thomas P. Hayes, 61; CAMPTON – Belinda J. Davis, 51; CENTER CONWAY – Shawn P. Kukuruza, 41; CLAREMONT – Charles Anthony Rozwadowski, 69, and John T. Woods Giosi, 32; CONCORD – Benjamin C. Cannon, 35, Jordan W. Marsh, 43, Joshua W. Valley, 34, Kristie Lee Matott, 42, and Lakeisha M. Allen, 33; CTR. TUFTONBORO – Joseph M. Young, 25; DERRY – Michele R. Beaupre, 41; ENFIELD – Ronald Joseph Wallace, 52; EPPING – Michael L. Cabral, 33; EXETER – Brandy Phillips Small, 44; FITZWILLIAM – Justin J. Wilhelm, 23; FRANKLIN – Margaret Avis Bottomley-Cannon, 64; FREEDOM – Jacob Beaubier, 37; HUDSON – Edward M. Wanjiku, 30, and Matthew S. Brown, 27; MANCHESTER – Catherine M. Rondeau, 59, Jarred D. Shirlock, 32, and Julie Jean Steeves, 45; MERRIMACK – Kerri A. Creager, 53; MILFORD – Evelyn Mae Tatham, 58; MOULTONBOROUGH – John A. Buletti, 56; N. HAMPTON – Matthew James Waterman, 34; NASHUA – Dennis M. Higgins, 56, Gregory I. Gott, 26, Jonathan P. Bassford, 66, Scott Thayne Hamilton, 56, and Sergio Barrientos Moreno, 36; NELSON – Heather M. Hollister, 36; NEW DURHAM – Bradley C. Davis, 37; NEWPORT – Malainie K. Smith, 35; PEMBROKE – Stephen M. Briere, 45; PETERBOROUGH – Todd C. Larain, 52; ROCHESTER – Anthony D. Marden Jr., 35, Daniel M. Harkinson, 40, Madison E. Redfearn, 20, and Noel C. Lyons Baker, 51; SALEM – Mary Jo Prince, 55; SEABROOK – Ashley Anne Titone, 36, and Samuel M. Montoya, 59; SPOFFORD – Lucas Ryan Newell, 22; W. CHESTERFIELD – Michelle L. Pong, 52; WARNER – Jocelyn Sari Cardenas, 20; WASHINGTON – Timothy F. Tardif Jr., 29; WEARE – Daniel E. Purington, 31; WILTON – Christopher Patrick Aucoin, 51; WINCHESTER – James Nickerson, 62; WINDHAM – Scott R. Boucher, 53; WOLFEBORO – Gary M. Frank 71, and Vidak A. Sparr, 46.
Out of state
Justin T. Patterson, 42, Pasadena, Calif.; Zatriyana Fernandez Ramos, 29, Panama City, Fla.; Samantha J. Girard, 32, Bradford, Mass.; Terrence J. Deignan, 36, Chelmsford, Mass.; Roberto A. Perez, 44, Malden, Mass.; Nathaniel Morin, 21, Methuen, Mass.; Ryan P. Rubchinuk, 40, Middleton, Mass.; Tyler Martineau, 25, Acton, Maine; Christopher Alosi, 51, Wylie, Texas; Keith D. Barrows, 33, Chester, Vt.; John Nathaniel Perham Kuhaneck, 20, Newport, Vt.; Brittnay Layne Meininger, 39, St. Johnsbury, Vt.