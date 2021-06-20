CONCORD — Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement
ALLENSTOWN – Cody Michael Letendre, 24, Jared M. Brodsky, 30, Phoebe A. Hilbert, 21, and Richard R. Stiasny, 58; AMHERST – Stephen M. Gester, 56; AUBURN – Shaun A. Demanche, 39, and Shellie A. Jones, 40; BARRINGTON – Andrea R. Puls, 45, and Kory P. Breig, 32; BELMONT – Brendon J. Paradise, 21; BERLIN – James Gilleran Higginbottom, 37; BOSCAWEN – Brian Robert Easler, 52; BOW – Joseph Anthony Mielcarz, 55; BROOKFIELD – Austin T. Fifield, 23; CANAAN – Russell E. Lucas, 68; CHARLESTOWN – Tavish T. Duffett, 36; CHESTER – Joshua Dominico Bellone, 24; CHOCORUA – Jamie Jean Mudgett, 26; CLAREMONT – Nicole L. Pellerin, 32, and Tyler James Leahy, 22; COLEBROOK – Lisa A. Starling, 45, and Urias D. O’Keefe, 33; CONCORD – Misty A. Ladd, 38, Nicole Lyn Mongan-Haggett, 28, and Sebastian D. Rainie, 31; CONTOOCOOK – Brenda L. Cook, 27; DANVILLE – Cheryl A. Welch, 33; DERRY – Anthony A. Santos IV, 48, David C. Platania, 40, Heather M. Douglas, 45, Leo P. Ghilardi II, 63, and Melanie Rene Armstrong, 47; DOVER – Raja Shekar Mogilisetty, 38; EPPING – Pau Sawm Dal, 30; EPSOM – Dylan M. Beaudet, 27; FITZWILLIAM – John C. Richards, 64; FRANKLIN – Matthew R. Lefevre, 25, and Mya Renee Dubois, 19; FREMONT – Chad M. Dossey, 33; GILFORD – Barbara Ann Leach, 43; GILMANTON IRON WORKS – Shane P. Malynn, 47; GORHAM – Robert Fordice Burns, 21; GOSHEN – Gregory Alan Swart, 32; HAMPSTEAD – Eric Michael Cafazzo, 32, and Melinda Brier Williams, 40; HAMPTON – Clifford M. Chapman, 38, and Jason J. Merry, 37; HILLSBORO – Garrett White, 36, Jennifer Leigh Johnson, 26, and Seana B. Newcomb, 38; HINSDALE – Thomas Patrick Garvey, 59; HUDSON – Cristinia Bernard, 65, Faith Lee Alexis Stanley, 19, George E. Villemaire, 69, and Jose L. Acevedo, 53; KEENE – John C. Barber Sr., 63, Mark S. Noyes, 72, Michael W. Ryan Jr., 44, and Nicholas C. Lewis, 36; KINGSTON – Kirsten E. Schultz-Kasabian, 57; LACONIA – Ronald F. Wilson, 53; LEE – Taya M. Ethier, 35; LISBON – Leslie C. Pellegrin, 69; LITCHFIELD – Ryan P. Keller, 45; LITTLETON – Davian L. Haverstick, 45, and Kara K. Bergman, 38; LONDONDERRY – John Joseph Barbush, 59; LYNDEBOROUGH – Robert Maciorowski, 49; MANCHESTER – Diane Davila-Colon, 56, Donald J. Driscoll, 31, James M. Wright, 52, Matthew J. Waite, 23, Matthew Lane Hassell, 35, Richard Joseph Valenti, 36, and Robert E. Martel, 37; MARLBOROUGH – Devin Michael Xaiver Bringhurst, 24; MERRIMACK – Jacob Matthew Martel, 46; MILAN – Monica Lee Remillard, 33; MILFORD – Michael J. Wiechec, 49; NASHUA – Brian Nelson, 38, Juliet Gilbert, 51, Kelly Ann Benoit, 33, and Robert J. Fournier, 63; NEW BOSTON – Robert Richards Kelly, 69; NEW CASTLE – Maia Kathleen Kipp, 31; NEWBURY – Richard G. Greene, 63; NORTHFIELD – Jane C. Michaud, 49; NORTHWOOD – Brian A. Theriault, 29, and Jeremy J. Hardy, 47; PELHAM – Stanislav R. Melnik, 44; PEMBROKE – Sharlae R. Morgan, 52; PENACOOK – Jackson D. McFarlin, 26, Nathan M. Dumensil, 22; PLYMOUTH – Kara A. Pedro, 22; PORTSMOUTH – Todd Avery Bowser, 52; RAYMOND – Erik C. Pizano, 41; ROLLINSFORD – Jonathan C. Marston, 41; SILVER LAKE – Calvin E. Johnson, 45; SOMERSWORTH – Elvyn F. Estevez, 31; STRATHAM – Bruce C. Nutbrown, 56; TROY – Timothy A. Zatowski, 29; WEARE – Cyle Nathaniel Johnson, 18, and Kevin Charles Winship, 56; WEST LEBANON – Lee Daniel Judd, 29; WILTON – Mark Joseph Hill, 56; WINDHAM – Bertrand Guy Bibeau, 55, Dakota R. L. Morgan, 31; WOLFEBORO – Frank Eli Custeau Jr., 22, Sarah J. Kendall, 40.
Out of state
Jessica E. Murphy, 21, Ashford, Conn.; Ashish A. Rao, 27, Danbury, Conn.; Amanda Chederquist, 40, Bellingham, Mass.; Katie Guilbeault, 36, Billerica, Mass.; Michael Koumantzelis, 32, Dracut, Mass.; Angela M. Tieng, 37, Fall River, Mass.; Morgan E. Marani, 27, Halifax, Mass.; Manuel R. Silva, 49, Haverhill, Mass.; Kelly N. McAllister, 30, Lenox, Mass.; Holima Jamina, 34, and Kyle J. Millard, 25, both of Lowell, Mass.; Kevin Marcel Derilus, 31, Mattapan, Mass.; Anthony Bianchi, 27, and Travis Thibeault, 35, both of Methuen, Mass.; Ryan M. Rose, 22, Newburyport, Mass.; Brian C. Rivet, 23, North Andover, Mass.; Melissa Katsapetses, 55, Salisbury, Mass.; Vincent R. Ruscitti, 31, Upton, Mass.; Samer Khudairi, 32, Wellesley, Mass.; Jon T. Morrissey, 51, West Roxbury, Mass.; Shannon M. Allaire, 34, Winchendon, Mass.; John Spellman, 34, Woburn, Mass.; Jack Sylvester, 22, Greene, Maine; Matthew A. McNally, 50, Kittery, Maine; Michelle M. Broadbent, 35, Naples, Maine; Khen Kuong, 53, Portland, Maine; Corey Long, 38, South Paris, Maine; Catherine Talty, 24, York, Maine; Jenna Marie Fabbie, 37, Ellenville, N.Y.; Emma C. Rochefort, 20, Middletown, R.I,; Kristen S. Castronova, 53, Chattanooga, Tenn.; William T. Ihledfeldt, 45, Caldwell, Texas; Anthony Shawn Harden, 50, Midland, Texas; Brian G. Pretti, 40, North Ferrisburgh, Vt.; Brandon A. Roldan, 25, Springfield, Vt.; Manuel E. Clarke, 58, YIGO.