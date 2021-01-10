CONCORD — Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALLENSTOWN – Michael S. Raiche, 44; BOSCAWEN – Timothy Robert Joy, 28; BRISTOL – Alexis N. Barnett, 26; CONCORD – Stephanie J. Messer, 30; DERRY – Lisa Lynn Alexander, 57; DURHAM – Balinda J. Rasor, 40; EPSOM – Nicholas B. Bussiere, 23; EXETER – Annmarie K. Stickney, 31, and Tyler R. Iannazzo, 23; FRANKLIN – Steven Jeffery Haskins, 50; GILFORD – Jeremy J. Lachance, 20; HAMPTON FALLS – Hannah M. Makarewicz, 24; HILLSBORO – Mark A. Goodrich, 66; HUDSON – James Russell Baker III, 36; KEENE – Kevin P. Downey, 44; LACONIA – Alana C. Persson, 24; LITTLETON – Vanessa J. Castro, 30; LOUDON – Hayden Daniel Consoletti, 17; LYNDEBOROUGH – Edward M. Mottau, 52; MANCHESTER – Gregory A. Guepy, 46, Marc Francis Balban, 62, Nicholas Robert Aloisi, 31, and Pacifique Izerimana, 31; MERRIMACK – Connor P. Cahill, 21, and Tamra A. Kavalowskas, 49; MILFORD – Ronald J. Giacoponello, 53; NASHUA – Shawn James Cassell, 39; NEWFIELDS – Paul Ross Donaldson, 71; NEWPORT – Raymond N. Teague Jr., 54; NEWTON – Jeffrey R. Verrill, 40; NORTH HAMPTON – Zachary Paul Provencal, 22; OSSIPEE – Derek J. Ames, 50; PETERBOROUGH – Elizabeth Moe Halper, 66; PORTSMOUTH – Christopher E. Deoleo, 33; RAYMOND – Donna Barbara Macneil, 62; SALEM – Francis N. St. Pierre, 55; SANBORNTON – Stephen Perreault, 54; SEABROOK – Samuel M. Montoya, 58; THORNTON – Christina G. Cimorelli, 59; WILMOT – Benjamin W. Heine, 37; WINDHAM – Jesse E. Burnett, 42.
Out of state
Steven Leonard Anderson, 50, Stoughton, Mass.; Jonathan M. Pinnette, 28, West Gardiner, Maine.