CONCORD - The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALLENSTOWN – Ashley A. Zachary, 32; ANDOVER – Anthony James Carini, 37, and Geoffrey C. Pickering, 28; BERLIN – Joel J. Chaloux, 40; CHARLESTOWN – Jacob Justin Ecklund, 21; DANVILLE – Samantha O’Brien Clark, 29; DERRY – Michael W. Kral, 27, and Phillip Bonnar, 41; DOVER – Andrea J. Hebert, 38, and Isaiah Joel Butler, 46; FRANCESTOWN – Brandon Robert Barker, 26; FREMONT – Randall A. Hamilton Jr., 32; GILFORD – Jacob E. Filgate, 24, and Robert Leo Martin, 58; HOOKSETT – John Anthony Daniszewski, 60; HUDSON – Karl John Huber Jr., 67; KEENE – Rose A. McFarland, 28; KINGSTON – Shane Michael McCarron, 30; LYNDEBOROUGH – Robert Maciorowski, 51; MANCHESTER – Chloe Elizabeth Squires, 19, Denise B. Lind, 54; Olivia Nicole Brecheen, 31, and Stuart Bisby Markham Jr., 31; MERRIMACK – Kathleen Marie Bouchard, 36; MILFORD – Patricia M. Smith, 62; NASHUA – Evan Robert Soares, 19, John M. Coutu, 63, and Tarell W. Mables, 29; NORTHFIELD – Mariah M. Moran, 27; PELHAM – Jason Allen Bakanosky, 42; PITTSFIELD – Mariah R. Troughton, 30; PLYMOUTH – Tyler A. Cahoon, 29; PORTSMOUTH – Bricky A. Butler, 61, and Zacory Thomas Kobylarz, 30; RAYMOND – Taylor Nicole Smith, 24; ROCHESTER – Michael J. Gosselin, 24; RYE – Linda Rome Carlyle, 59; SANBORNVILLE – Ashley N. Fothergill, 26; SEABROOK – Isis Kay Goodwin, 23; SOMERSWORTH – John P. Laflesh, 34, and Skyler L. Faucher, 25; STODDARD – Dylan Lewis Lamears, 24; STRATHAM – Erin Cheetham Clark, 53; SUGAR HILL – Robert John Zastrow, 70; WEARE – Kayla G. Lamper, 22
Out of state
Brianna Velez, 25, Boston, Mass.; James Cormier, 58, Methuen, Mass.; David M. Mansfield, 45, N. Billerica, Mass.; Thomas Mark Enright, 29, Portland, Maine; Alex Guzman, 28, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Ann Michaud, 68, Lunenburg, Vermont; Megan M. Machado, 36, Springfield, Vermont; Christopher K. Jenkins, 38, St. Johnsbury, Vermont; Adam T. Dezaine, 29, White River Junction, Vermont