CONCORD -- The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
COLEBROOK – Armand Rainville, 59; CONCORD – Nicholas Shupe, 29; DERRY – Theresita M. Knapp, 51; EPSOM – Timothy D. Mills, 33; GOFFSTOWN – Ngor P. Malwal, 28; HUDSON – Jennifer Lee Marzolini, 50, and Tyler J. Kraytenberg, 30; MANCHESTER – Daniel Thomas Krugman, 66; ROCHESTER – Michael R. Daley, 35; SOMERSWORTH – Andrea Y. Dalton, 32.
Out of state
Peter Jones, 36, Clinton, Mass,; Anthony J. Albertorio, 28, Lawrence, Mass.; Samantha A. Sheehy, 42, Quincy, Mass.; Stephen MacDougall, 52, Roslindale, Mass.; Daniel Sherer, 45, Oceanside, Calif.; Robert S. Adams, 64, Danbury, Conn.; Alex T. Bradley, 23, Holden, Mass.; Leigh Ann Kimberlie Coon, 28, Lowell, Mass,; Jennifer L. Bernard, 43, Maynard, Mass.; Thomas Peter Finley, 26, Melrose, Mass.; Sherie M. Parsons, 53, Methuen, Mass.; Nicole S. Blanco, 44, N. Chelmsford, Mass.; Roy Rogers, 37, Shirley, Mass.; Allegra Schejtman, 21, Sudbury, Mass.; Noel Landry, 25, Waltham, Mass.; Cynthia A. Zak, 66, Webster, Mass.; Lisa Zeghibe, 53, Westwood, Mass.; Amanda C. Barbaro, 23, Winchendon, Mass.; Jacqueline Jasmine Jolicoeur, 27, Woburn, Mass.; Nicholas W. Lindblad, 30, Catonsville, Md.; Kristine A. Millington, 40, Acton, Maine; Erin Greeley, 35, Dayton, Maine; Dustin Whipple, 31, Fairfield, Maine; Daniel P. St. Clair, 36, Lebanon, Maine; Lisa Jordan, 58, Sabattus, Maine; Robert Wilmot, 60, Winthrop, Maine; Emily A. Gorham, 29, Killington, Vt.; Lelina Urguia, 27, Windsor, Vt.; Kyle Robert Hilliger, 31, Sun Prairie, Wis.