CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
AMHERST – Cynthia L. Fountaine, 51; ANTRIM – Patrick Oscar Lopez, 24; BARNSTEAD – Kimberly A. Gervais, 46; BARRINGTON – Jacob Andrew Wyatt, 24; BELMONT – Christopher Michael Despres, 28, Jessica L. Suitter, 48, and Michelle L. Shatswell, 45; BERLIN – Charles K. Wood Jr., 47; BRENTWOOD – Jaclynne A. Ennaciri, 41, and Meaghan V. Underwood, 26; BRISTOL – Christopher M. Sammon, 33; CONCORD – Aaita S. Darjee, 27, Emmanuel Kabogora Niyomugabo, 54, Evan Michael Luis Bailey, 21, Jackson Mugisha, 45, Michael A. Roumraj, 23, and Zachary W. Lawrence, 34; DERRY – Brian Thomas Hebert, 62, Ernest Demond Harris, 41, Melissa L. Skrabut, 39, Savannah Carey Polizzotti, 22, and Sonia Stefanie Courcy, 48; DOVER – Deborah Ann King, 59, Gabrielle Mascali Smith, 33, Jimmy T. Lyndes, 51, and Nakul Yohan Wheeler, 20; DUBLIN – Rebekah A. Norby, 41; ENFIELD – Mark George Laughlin, 63; EPPING – Casey James Nolan, 28, and Matthew O. Lamb, 38; FRANKLIN – Kayleigh Rebecca McGinley, 31; GILFORD – Carl A. Reicher, 63; GOFFSTOWN – Bradley Curtis Christiansen, 26; GRAFTON – Scott Allen Clang, 61; GREENFIELD – Daniel Edward Laguerre Jr., 35; GROVETON – Tina M. Roy, 50; HAMPTON – Jason L. Asbury, 43, and Ryan P. Fradsham, 29; HUDSON – Shawn Dardas, 41, Stephen D. Pimentel, 53, and Thomas H. Lippert, 54; JAFFREY – Jonathan M. McLellan, 24; KEENE – Evan L. C. Harrington, 35; Lorraine Cecelia Trudeau, 65, and Robert Allan Drumm, 73; LEBANON – Yashwanth Mookiah-Sekar, 28; LOUDON – Darcy Marie Flanagan, 25; MANCHESTER – Cameron C. Stone, 29, Garrett Ian Nelson, 33, Jannelle L. Delaney, 38, Jayson David Cook Fulcher, 48, John K. Hoffman, 33, Jose Miguel Garcia Lora, 39, Merl Carl Larmie III, 64, Nicolas Vincent Albizo, 32, and Nicole Helen Murray, 23; MEREDITH – Elizabeth C. Longshore, 26; MERRIMACK – John Paul Bisset III, 36; MIDDLETON – Benjamin A. Dexter, 24; NASHUA – Ashley L. Compagna, 38, Jeremiah Scott Fuller, 34, Lucio Flores, 48, and Steven Michael Leclair Jr., 22; NEW BOSTON – Barbara Jo Ann Gering, 49, and Robert J. Ormond, 33; NEWMARKET – Chantel L. Anderson, 34; NEWTON – Brittney Noel Thompson, 23; NORTHFIELD – Matthew Blaine Spencer, 37; NOTTINGHAM – Alelxander Anthony Hagen, 21, Colin P. Serpa, 55, and Matthew Laughy, 37; PELHAM – Jeffrey Dennis Browinski, 51; PETERBOROUGH – Andrea Kierstead, 61, and Nicole Shelby Lillis, 22; PLYMOUTH – Walker Charles Franks, 28; RAYMOND – Andrew Neilson Jeffrey IV, 37; ROCHESTER – Hunter Wayne Whitaker, 23, Sierra Dynette Peterson, 27, and William Jeffrey Crowley-Banks, 26; RYE – Allison L. Ash, 51; SANDOWN – Keri Ellen Vokey, 37, and William Henry Chester Sr., 56; SWANZEY – Justin T. Wunschel, 31, and Tiffany Aislynn Marie Polczwartek, 37; TILTON – Erin Nicole Bryson, 22; WHITEFIELD – Joseph Orlando, 33; WINCHESTER – Kelvin Troy Faulkner II, 43, and Samantha R. Dietrich, 32