CONCORD — Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of driving while intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALEXANDRIA – Roger E. Young, 47; ALTON – Robert I. Quirk, 21; BEDFORD – Mattie L. Soghikian, 23; BERLIN – Cody A. Villeneuve, 27; CANDIA – Nicholas R. Cadieux, 29; CONCORD – Hunter Kevin Cheney, 20; CONTOOCOOK – John H. Tracey, 57; CTR HARBOR – Ciara E. Gordon, 31; DERRY – Charles P. Tilton, 57, and Fredy E. Parada Corado, 45; DOVER – Claudia G. Orozco, 29, Jason R. Waugh, 38, and Marc D. Gadwah, 58; DUMMER – Jacob S. Jones, 30; ENFIELD – Betty Lou Tatham, 72; EPPING – Jamaica A. Johnson, 33; EXETER – David K. Cormier, 61 and Michael G. Blais, 64; FARMINGTON – Evan J. Doyle, 36, and Jeffrey J. Smith, 51; FRANKLIN – Jeremy P. Beauchemin, 40; FREMONT – Jason M. Lennon, 53; GILFORD – Dean J. Waterfield, 61; GREENVILLE – Nathan Riley Hendrick, 17; HAMPSTEAD – Maria Eleanor Ferrara Kelley, 18; HAMPTON – Marcia Lynne Dalton, 58; HANCOCK – Morgan M. Palmer, 24; HILLSBORO – Rosemary C. Paquette, 25; HOOKSETT – Andrew J. Larrabee, 34; JAFFREY – Kenneth Henry Whelan, 47; KEENE – Austin Kyle Durgin, 19, and Nicholas S. Wiitala, 31; KINGSTON – Christopher C. O’Brien, 32; LACONIA – Jeffrey Ryan Kiernan, 31, and Karl A. Brodtman, 31; LANCASTER – Steven M. Dalphonse, 23; LITTLETON – Nicholas Scott Jacob, 38; MADISON – Lindsay G. Porter, 33; MANCHESTER – Devin R. Macdonald, 29, Erica Carmen Ramos, 37, Irelices Zapata, 44, Joseph M. Steers, 36, Joshua David Rousseau, 45, Jquavious Lawrence Thurmond, 25, and Sean David Gilmartin, 22; MARLBOROUGH – Eric W. Kaatz, 47; MILTON – Charles Brown III, 19; MOULTONBOROUGH – Rory Joseph Norwood, 21; NASHUA – Charles E. Southern, 24, Colleen B. Vaillancourt, 29, James Alan Peters, 51, Joanne Lynn Kline, 54, Joshe W. Gleeson, 26, Linda Ann Paquette, 67, and Michael G. Albergo Jr., 41; NEW HAMPTON – Trevor M. Scarlett, 25; NEW IPSWICH – Bryce Kendall Charles, 26; NEWMARKET – Jason R. Crotty, 39; NEWPORT – Pearl Y. Valcourt, 46; RAYMOND – Richard D. McKenney, 59; ROCHESTER – Colby C. Morton, 21; RYE – Christian T. Solberg, 48; SALEM – Idalis Embrya Perez, 21, and Richard B. Silva, 47; SPOFFORD – Olivia Claire May, 42; SUNAPEE – Courtney Elizabeth Waterman, 27; TILTON – Terry Lee Didonato, 58; WARNER – Christopher Glenn Jutras, 38; WEARE – Johanna M. Eaton, 31, and Joshua J. Braz, 42; WINDHAM – Heather L. Devries, 44.
Out of state
Jonathan Ayers, 50, Goodyear, Ariz.; Mathew Gregoire, 28, and Robert J. Lowry III, 54, both of Chelmsford, Mass.; Kaitlyn Nikas, 29, East Falmouth, Mass.; Natasha Vega, 22, Lawrence, Mass.; Maurice C. King, 45, and Quincy S. Ambe, 28, both of Lowell, Mass.; Laetin S. Martinez, 30, Methuen, Mass.; Ashton Smead, 29, Pittsfield, Mass.; Matthew Garefano, 23, Westminster, Mass.; Ronald G. Walker, 41, Woburn, Mass.; Lisa M. Stevens, 52, Fryeburg, Maine; Allyson Lara Neilan, 33, Barrington, R.I.; Kathleen Anne Waite, 68, Bellows Falls, Vt.; Jody A. Bowne, 51, Brattleboro, Vt.; Rebecca Lewis, 41, Londonderry, Vt.