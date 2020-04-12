CONCORD -- The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
CAMPTON – Frances G. Bean, 55; HILLSBOROUGH – Eugene B. Piotte, 56; PEMBROKE - Carrie-Ann Connor, 40; ROCHESTER – John C. Greeson, 56; SWANZEY – John Martin Banash, 68, and Ronald R. Rovinski, 41; WINCHESTER – Isaiah D. Prince, 23.
Out of state
Stephen E. Moore, 65, Brattleboro, Vt.; John G. Johannesen, 69, Chester, Vt.: Owen P. O’Callaghan, 63, Athol, Mass.