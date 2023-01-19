CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALLENSTOWN – Holly Christine Dutton, 39; ALSTEAD – Cody Myers Lounsbury, 37; BELMONT – Jaymi L. Uphold, 29; CHICHESTER – Kimberly Bourque, 21; CLAREMONT – Brenden Owen McCarthy, 45; CONCORD – Megan Carrie Sargent, 24; DANVILLE – Nathan Jacob Dennis, 35; DEERFIELD – Sarah L. Wicks, 52; DERRY – Kevin J. Wright, 63; DURHAM – Erik Paul Cotton, 54, and Paul Alton Riccardi, 46; EPSOM – Charles Farshad Soltani, 27, and Jacob Matthew Deboer, 35; EXETER – Brian Thomas Lafoe, 21; FRANKLIN – Amber Lee Loukedes, 53; FREEDOM – Stanley W. Harte, 64; GEORGES MILLS – Robert George Strachan, 26; GREENFIELD – Donald Emery Bradley Jr., 42, and Theodore J. Gentile, 25; HILLSBOROUGH – Bruce A. Carrington, 68, and Malcolm Robinson Butler, 70; HUDSON – Laura A. Hall, 35; KEENE – Morgan B. I. Phippard, 37; KINGSTON – Matthew G. Smith, 39; LACONIA – Dennis Filgate, 61; LANCASTER – Angie M. Simpson, 45; LITTLETON – David A. Lucas Jr., 24; LONDONDERRY – Patrick S. Mitchell, 24; MANCHESTER – Connor David Hapgood, 25, Devin J. Wall, 29, and Douglas R. Lynch, 38; MASON – Melissa E. Stedman, 31; MERRIMACK – James R. Carignan III, 27; NASHUA – Brian M. St. Hilaire, 48, Daniel C. Adams, 32, and Jason E. Mapes, 44; NEWBURY – Walter L. Stevens, 63; NEWTON – Austin Paul Lauzier, 29; PETERBOROUGH – Caitlin D. Grover, 37; PLAISTOW – Calvin A. Corthell, 30; PORTSMOUTH – Stephen A. Summering, 40, and Timothy Michael McCann, 44; RAYMOND – Steven Wayne Hicks, 53; RINDGE – Michael A. Maclellan, 47; ROCHESTER – James R. Sims, 46; SEABROOK – Joel Arec Lentz, 26; SOMERSWORTH – Aryanna M. Jacobs, 31; SUNAPEE – Khara Marie Hesselton Benoit, 44; UNION – Shawn Nicholas Perry, 50; WARNER – Michael C. Spann-Weitz, 63; WEST LEBANON – Lucia Angela Graves, 33; WINDHAM – Melissa R. Johnson, 45.
Out of state
Natasha Cruz-Delorbe, 29, Stamford, Connecticut; Robert W. Zimmerman, 32, Irving, Illinois; Kelly O. O’Byrne, 52, Belmont, Mass.; William McCarthy, 20, Chelmsford, Mass.; Amanda Lee Neston, 24, Danvers, Mass.; Katherine Neary, 25, Everett, Mass.; Nikki Harris, 36, and Richard Madigan Jr., 31, both of Lowell, Mass.; Taylor S. Lacoss, 34, Winchendon, Mass/; Christopher J. Taylor, 28, Springvale, Maine; Michael Dunphy, 33, Cranston, Rhode Island; Anthony Millington, 28, Norfolk, Virginia.