CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, John C. Marasco, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALSTEAD – Maysie B. Ballantine, 24; BEDFORD – Jeffrey W. Wageling, 58; BELMONT – James E. Lizotte, 37; CHARLESTOWN – Joanna A. Venegas, 37; CONCORD – Christine A. Cook, 44, David C. McClellan, 49, and Fred D. Emerson Jr., 37; DERRY – Ann Marie Vaughn, 55, Lynn Ann Gendreau, 58, Shannen L. Hanright, 30, and Timothy J. Cronin, 22; GORHAM – Jeff Edward Tennis, 51; HANOVER – Colleen G. Rozzi, 58; HENNIKER – Joshua A. Dawkins Barr, 22; HOOKSETT – Sasha L. Desfosses, 43; HUDSON – Kimberly M. Rando, 52; MANCHESTER – Alexandra M. Byrne, 24, Ibrahim Feras Mostafa, 19, Kanwaljit Singh Sidhu, 63, Manuel Amaya, 43, Sebastian R. Arbon, 21, and Stephanie L. Lessard, 44; NORTH CONWAY – Antonio Lucas Alonzo, 25; NORTHFIELD – Amy E. Goss, 25; PELHAM – Brianna Bean, 31; PEMBROKE – Shannon Elizabeth Trainor, 20; SUNAPEE – Derek C. Abbott, 32; TILTON – Jennifer L. Hueber, 42.
Out of state
Michael S. Livingstone, 31, Bishop, Calif.; Brandon Ricciardi, 36, Sacramento, Calif.; Angelica M. Lord, 29, and David W. Brown, 24, both of Dracut, Mass.; Dylan Bettencourt, 26, Lowell, Mass.; Matthew B. Welsh, 43, Middleton, Mass.; George Lehner, 61, Tewksbury, Mass.; Michael F. Saccardi, 32, Charlotte, N.C.; Ashley Cole, 34, East Providence, R.I;. Gary E. Camley, 38, Newport Center, Vt.