E. Jean Carroll accuses former U.S. President Trump in a civil lawsuit of rape in the mid-1990s

Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll attends a civil trial where Carroll accuses the former president in a civil lawsuit of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and of defamation, in New York, U.S., May 2, 2023 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

A friend of E. Jean Carroll on Tuesday backed up the writer’s account of being raped by Donald Trump, testifying during a civil trial that she received a phone call about the alleged attack minutes after it occurred.

Author Lisa Birnbach told a jury in Manhattan federal court that she “vividly” remembered Carroll calling her one evening in the spring of 1996 and saying Trump had just attacked her in a dressing room in the lingerie section of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York City.