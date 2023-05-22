FILE PHOTO: U.S. jury finds Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll

E. Jean Carroll reacts as she exits the Manhattan Federal Court following the verdict in the civil rape accusation case against former President Donald Trump in New York City on Tuesday. 

 BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

NEW YORK — E. Jean Carroll, the advice columnist who won a $5 million case against former President Donald Trump for sexual assault and defamation, is reupping her defamation claim after the former president again called her a liar and a “whack job,” according to a new filing.

Earlier this month, a Manhattan federal jury voted to uphold Carroll’s claim that she was attacked by Trump in a changing room at Bergdorf-Goodman department store in the late-1990s. He denied the attack and claimed that he had never met her.