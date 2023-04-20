Frank Edelblut
Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education Frank Edelblut testifies as Judge David Ruoff watches at Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood on Tuesday.

BRENTWOOD — State Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut says it’s not his job to define an adequate education and calculate how much it costs.

Edelblut took an hour and a quarter to wrap up his testimony Thursday in the ConVal School District school funding suit, which is being heard in Rockingham County Superior Court.