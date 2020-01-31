CONCORD — Elaine Brown, a 78-year-old former Plainfield woman serving a 35-year sentence for tax-related offenses, was ordered released Friday from a federal penitentiary in Texas.
Citing time served, Judge George Singal said Brown would be set free on Feb. 28, some 12 years into her prison stint.
Brown and her second husband, Ed, were convicted of tax-related offenses in 2007, but before their sentencings on those charges they instead holed up at their Plainfield compound, keeping federal law enforcement agents at bay, attracting fellow anti-tax sympathizers and holding media interviews.
They were arrested eight months later after a federal marshal posed as a supporter to gain entry.
In her attorney Jeffery Levin's filing for her release, he wrote that time in federal prison has “chastened and humbled” Elaine Brown.
“Elaine has dedicated herself to her prison community, as a library clerk, student, volunteer, and participant in a multi-faith community,” he wrote. “She has demonstrated through her actions that she is deeply remorseful for her crimes and the hurt, pain, and trouble she caused others and her community in general.”
Brown is now in the process of obtaining a divorce from Ed Brown “having concluded over time that her loyalty to her husband was badly misplaced,” wrote Levin, the assistant federal public defender.
Judge Singal said Friday that Elaine Brown's rehabilitation was almost Biblical in nature.
“When we’re just and merciful, it doesn’t show our country’s weakness, it shows our strengths,” said Singal.
After the Browns’ arrest, federal agents found an underground bunker at their compound with more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition, as well as more than 200 explosive devices, according to authorities.
Brown, who previously had a dental practice in Lebanon, deeply regrets the crimes she committed, the motion states. “At the time she thought it was her Christian duty to stand by her husband but understands now that she was wrong and that her loyalty to Edward was badly misplaced.”
Her attorney noted that Brown is a breast cancer survivor and has many age-related ailments, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and osteoarthritis.
She will ask the judge to allow her to spend her remaining years living with her brother and his wife, and her two grown children, all of whom live in Massachusetts. All four family members plan to attend the Jan. 31 hearing, her attorney wrote.
New Hampshire Sunday News reporter Shawne K. Wickham and Union Leader Mark Hayward contributed to this report.