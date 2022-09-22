Elliot Hospital
Elliot Hospital in Manchester.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER FILE PHOTO

Guardians for a mentally ill man with a history of assaultive behavior are suing Elliot Hospital, faulting the Manchester hospital for having him jailed as he was about to be discharged from the hospital emergency room.

According to the lawsuit, an Elliot emergency room physician ignored an overnight stay for Seth Brunelle that had been agreed to by hospital staff. The lawsuit said the physician alerted Manchester police that Brunelle was going to be discharged, and that bail conditions from a previous assault at the hospital called for him to be jailed upon discharge from a treatment facility.

