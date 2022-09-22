Guardians for a mentally ill man with a history of assaultive behavior are suing Elliot Hospital, faulting the Manchester hospital for having him jailed as he was about to be discharged from the hospital emergency room.
According to the lawsuit, an Elliot emergency room physician ignored an overnight stay for Seth Brunelle that had been agreed to by hospital staff. The lawsuit said the physician alerted Manchester police that Brunelle was going to be discharged, and that bail conditions from a previous assault at the hospital called for him to be jailed upon discharge from a treatment facility.
"(Dr. Joey) Scollan breached the stand[ard] of care relevant to this situation by abandoning his care and abruptly discharging him and releasing him to the custody of the police to be transferred to the Hillsborough County House of Corrections where he received no treatment," the lawsuit reads. The suit also names Hillsborough County, claiming that Brunelle received inadequate care at the Valley Street jail.
The lawsuit claims that Elliot Hospital violated Brunelle's constitutional rights. The suit also includes a medical malpractice claim.
In its filings, Elliot said that it is a private organization and cannot be subject to a civil rights claim and any malpractice case should be brought in state court.
Filed last year, the lawsuit survived a key hurdle this week when a U.S. District Court judge refused to grant summary judgment and allowed the case to move forward.
The lawsuit touches on several sensitive issues in Manchester involving bail and the jailing and release of mentally ill people prone to violence.
This week, a judge presided over a two-day hearing that will determine whether an accused rapist, found mentally incompetent to stand trial in criminal court, can be committed as a sexually violent predator.
And earlier this month, Manchester police arrested a homeless man and charged him with the stabbing death of a 75 year old who was enjoying his morning walk. The alleged murderer was from Mississippi and had been twice arrested for violent crimes and released from jail.
The incident involving Brunelle took place four years ago, when people suffering from mental health crises were jamming hospital emergency rooms because the New Hampshire State Hospital was full. Waits for a bed could last for weeks.
In July 2018, Brunelle's parents brought him to the Elliot Hospital emergency room. He was living at a residential treatment facility for people with mental illness but had recently refused his medication and electroconvulsive therapy, according to a synopsis of the case.
His mother had hoped Elliot doctors would sign papers to have him committed to the state hospital. A hospital social worker didn't think he met the criteria, but upon the mother's urging agreed to keep him overnight. He would be re-examined by a psychiatrist in the morning.
But when Scollan came on, he wrote in a note that Brunelle was under bail conditions. (Brunelle faced a $1,000 cash bail if he was not under the care of the State Hospital.)
"He is therefore under arrest and can receive mental health care where he is going," wrote Scollan, who granted a medical clearance for his release.
At the Valley Street jail, officials kept Brunelle in isolation, a restraint jacket or strapped to a restraint chair. They didn't provide electroconvulsive therapy, and they did not address his refusal to take his meds, according to the suit.
He suffered black eyes, bruising to his hips, torso, ankles and wrists, as well as mental pain and anguish, the suit reads.
Brunelle was on bail for allegedly assaulting an Elliot security guard while a patient at the hospital's psychiatric unit in May 2018.
The lawsuit was brought by the Office of Public Guardian, a non-profit organization that arranges guardians for adults incapacitated by intellectual disabilities, mental illness, dementia or other neurological disorders.
Emails sent to the Office's executive director, Linda Mallon, and Elliot Hospital were not immediately returned.