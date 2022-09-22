Guardians for a mentally ill man with a history of assault have sued Elliot Hospital, faulting the Manchester hospital for improperly having him jailed as he was about to be discharged from the emergency room.

According to the lawsuit, an Elliot emergency room physician ignored plans agreed to by hospital staff to keep Seth Brunelle overnight. The physician alerted Manchester police that Brunelle was going to be discharged, and police transported him to the Valley Street jail, according to the suit.

