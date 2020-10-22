Exeter Health Resources Inc. and Core Physicians LLC deny that two former dental hygienists were wrongfully terminated from their jobs because they took a leave of absence to be with their children during the coronavirus pandemic.
The denial came in response to lawsuits filed by Cristin Wagner and Margaret Camlin, who worked as dental hygienists at Core Pediatric Dentistry before they were let go in May.
Wagner of Barrington and Camlin of Exeter recently filed similar suits in Rockingham County Superior Court alleging wrongful termination.
According to the suits, Core Pediatric Dentistry closed its offices to non-emergencies on March 16 and reassigned hygienists to custodial and other basic medical positions at Exeter Hospital.
They claim a management team from the dentistry informed them that they could choose to be reassigned to a position at the hospital or take a leave of absence while the office was closed.
Camlin initially worked custodial shifts, but claims she later went on leave to be home with her two children after their daycare closed.
After learning that the dentistry would reopen in early May, Camlin was informed that she was being terminated because she had “abandoned” her position during the state of emergency.
Wagner also took a leave of absence when schools closed and her two children, both of whom were in elementary school, began remote learning. She planned to return to work before she was told that she, too, was being terminated.
Manchester lawyer Sean List, who represents Camlin and Wagner, maintains that they were given permission to take the leave and then fired for the decision.
In their response to the suit, lawyers for Exeter Health Resources and Core Physicians claim that before they chose to take “unpaid personal leave, (they were) informed that unpaid personal leave was not protected and there was no guarantee of reinstatement.”
Jackson Lewis P.C., the law firm representing Exeter Health Resources and Core Physicians, has asked the court to dismiss the lawsuits.