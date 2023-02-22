Deutsche Bank AG

The headquarters of Deutsche Bank AG reflected in the windows of an office building in the financial district of Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Deutsche Bank vowed to increase profit and revenue further this year, after snapping a long streak of market share gains in trading in the final quarter of Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing's turnaround plan.  

 Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase chose to profit from Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking venture rather than follow the law, victims of the pedophile told a judge, urging him not to throw out their lawsuit seeking damages from the banks.

Lawyers for the banks asked the judge in December to dismiss the complaints, saying the victims' claims didn't "come close to adequately alleging" that the banks were part of the financier's sexual-abuse ring.