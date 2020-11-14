A New Durham couple say they were featured on the reality television program “North Woods Law” even though they received assurances from a Fish and Game officer that they wouldn’t be on the show and did not sign a consent form.
Dale and Anne Mansfield are suing the production company that filmed the 2018 segment titled “Weed Whackers.” According to the lawsuit, the filming and broadcast were an invasion of their privacy and cast them in a false light.
Last week, the New Hampshire Supreme Court heard an effort by Engel Entertainment and Discovery Communications to have the case thrown out before it goes to trial.
During oral arguments, a lawyer representing Engel and Discovery acknowledged that people can wind up on the show, even if they don’t sign a release.
“The best advice is if people don’t want to be on (the show), they ask to stop filming and we oblige that,” said Col. Kevin Jordan, who heads law enforcement for Fish and Game.
He said Fish and Game is strict about telling people they encounter what’s going on. But it is legal to film people in public places without their consent, he said.
The Mansfields, who were on their own property, did not want to be on the show.
According to court papers, Fish and Game Conservation Officer Ronald Arsenault and a New Durham police officer went to their door one day to speak to them about marijuana plants in the area. Arseneault told them they were being recorded.
Anne Mansfield asked whether North Woods Law was involved. Both said they did not want to be filmed, according to court filings.
Arsenault assured them several times that they were not being filmed. He said that if an arrest was made, a crew would film it and provide consent papers and releases for them to sign, court records say.
Yet the Mansfields — he is a retired electric utility worker and Korean War veteran, and she is a retired X-ray technologist — ended up on the show with their faces pixilated. They received no notice and were not asked to sign a release, they said.
In the lawsuit, the Mansfields state that friends and relatives recognized them on the broadcast, which put them under suspicion as marijuana growers.
Fish and Game’s Jordan and the lawyer representing the producers said they are exonerated in the same episode.
After meeting Dale Mansfield, the officers are shown on camera saying, “I don’t think this is our guy,” and the show ends with their neighbor charged with growing marijuana.
In an interview, Jordan said the Mansfield case is the third time in 12 seasons that he has contacted the program’s producers to ask that someone be edited out.
Jordan said that becomes more difficult once the Animal Planet network gets involved, but the network did remove the Mansfields from the “Weed Whackers” episode after it was first broadcast.
Jordan said he has no influence over internet sites that record and rebroadcast the original show.
The Mansfields’ lawyer, Lawrence Vogelman of Shaheen, Gordon, wants the case to proceed so he can depose producers and Fish and Game officers and attempt to learn more about the circumstances of the case.
Jordan said he knows of three ways that the producer obtains footage — cruiser cameras, a film crew and a visible Go Pro-like camera, which is rarely used.
Jordan said that when someone doesn’t want to be identified, producers have two options — cut them out of a segment or make them unrecognizable by blurring their faces.
The lawyer representing the production company, Michael S. Lewis of Rath, Young, Pignatelli, said he would not comment on the ongoing case.
But during oral arguments, Lewis said that when producers seek written releases, it is only for additional protection against a lawsuit.
“Ultimately, the protection is guaranteed by the Constitution,” he said, citing First Amendment protections of freedom of the press.
Lewis wants the justices to overturn a pretrial ruling that allowed the case to go forward. He said the show depicted a law enforcement investigation.
In oral arguments, he said popular podcasts such as “Serial” and New Hampshire Public Radio’s “Bear Brook” follow police investigations. During police investigations, suspects are considered and sometimes ruled out.
“Truth takes a long time to suss out,” Lewis said.
He quoted an opinion by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, when he was sitting on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, that encouraged courts to weed out defamation suits that lack merit, so reporters, bloggers, tweeters and others “have the breathing room they need to pursue the truth.”
Justices said they will have to decide whether New Hampshire should join a majority of states that allow lawsuits under privacy laws if people are shown in a false light.
They also must decide whether entertainment companies should have the broad First Amendment protections that news companies do.
“Are we dealing with the press, who is simply reporting fact?” said Timothy Ayer, who argued for the Mansfields before the Supreme Court, “Or are we dealing with an entertainment company, which is essentially selling tension and selling an unresolution to this issue?”
The Supreme Court usually takes about 60 days to rule on a case.