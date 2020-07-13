A former bartender sued for allegedly overserving a Derry man who later struck and killed a couple in a wrong-way crash denies she’s to blame, claiming he didn’t appear drunk and that her actions “did not have an intoxicating effect on him.”
In newly filed court documents, Lea Merrill of Hampton maintains she’s not responsible for the Jan. 10, 2019, crash on Route 101 in Epping that resulted in the deaths of John and Heidi Johnson of New Ipswich.
Merrill was working at North Beach Bar and Grill in Hampton and was named as a defendant in a wrongful death suit as the bartender who served several free drinks to Ryan Kittredge in the hours before the deadly crash.
The bar, which is also being sued, recently filed its response to the lawsuit, denying allegations that it was responsible as well.
Kittredge, 31, was driving a pickup truck when he made a U-turn westbound on Route 101. He then drove eastbound in the westbound lane and hit the Johnsons. John Johnson, who was driving, had recently retired as a police sergeant in Townsend, Mass.
Kittredge was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and reckless conduct.
According to county prosecutors, Kittredge was served six 16-ounce beers and shots of liquor and that his blood alcohol content was .209% - nearly 2 ½ times the legal limit. THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, was also found in his system.
The lawsuit filed by administrators for the Johnsons’ estate alleges Merrill served Kittredge six Smuttynose beers and four rounds of shots over a 4 ½-hour period - most of which were given to him for free. The suit said he also drank half of someone else’s beer.
According to her separate response, Merrill claims she “did not know that Kittredge’s consumption would result in intoxication” and that she “did not observe Kittredge exhibiting any signs of intoxication.”
Merrill also denies that she overserved Kittredge or helped to create “an unreasonable risk of harm to others.”
An investigation by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission found that Merrill should have known that the amount of alcohol served to Kittredge would result in intoxication.
North Beach Bar and Grill said Merrill was fired after the incident “because she refused to cooperate” with the liquor commission’s investigation, according to court documents.
Keith D’Andrade, another bartender, was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which claimed he “knew or should have known that Kittredge was intoxicated and that he was not in a position to safely operate a vehicle.”
D’Andrade has yet to file a formal response.