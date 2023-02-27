DEDHAM, Mass. -- Five years after child sex abuse allegations against then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick first surfaced and rocked the U.S. Catholic Church, lawyers for McCarrick, 92, said Monday that he's no longer mentally competent to stand trial and that the charges should be dismissed.

McCarrick was for decades one of the country's most connected and powerful Catholic leaders and has become, for many Catholics, an emblem of a rotten old-boy network in which the people at the top never face justice for their role in clergy sexual abuse crimes.