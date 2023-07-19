A former Concord special education teacher will spend six to seven years in a Massachusetts prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges of sexual assault involving a then-middle school student.
The change of plea was before Judge Sarah Ellis in Middlesex County Superior Court in Woburn, Mass.
Primo “Howie” Leung, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated rape of a child, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 by a mandated reporter, and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.
He will spend his prison sentence at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass., according to the court records.
As part of his sentence, Leung will also be on three years of probation. He must register as a sex offender, have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family, not obtain teaching/coaching licenses, have no unsupervised contact with children under 16, excluding biological children, and wear a GPS monitoring device. Exclusion zones include the victim’s address, victim’s school and all Concord, New Hampshire school property.
Leung was arrested on indecent assault charges in Massachusetts in April 2019 and placed on administrative leave until he was fired June 30.
Leung’s criminal charges stem from his alleged activity at a Newton, Mass., summer camp for English language learners. In 2015 and 2016, Leung allegedly inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted a Rundlett Middle School student who attended the camp. Leung had transported the student to and from Concord, the charges stated.
In October 2019, Leung’s teaching credentials were revoked. His name was “reported to the National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education Certification to ensure that he is prohibited from working in any school in New Hampshire or any other state,” according to a statement.
“There are no words to describe the heinous actions against this young girl, and no sentence that could ever bring back her innocence,” Frank Edelblut, New Hampshire’s education commissioner, said in a statement.
“As educators, it is our job to protect students and prioritize their safety, but Mr. Leung instead chose to deliberately victimize a student entrusted to his care,” he said. “It is our hope that, now four years later, she has found the strength, support and purpose to overcome the violence and massive breach of trust.”