A lawsuit filed Thursday in New Hampshire District Court alleges a Bedford gentleman's club failed to pay minimum wage, stole tips and demanded illegal fees from the women who danced there.
A former dancer named Nicole Ely is the lead plaintiff in the case against the Millennium Cabaret, which was called the Gold Club until 2017. Her attorneys say other current and former dancers who worked at the club can join the action for pay they might be owed.
Attempts to reach the club were not successful; no one picked up a listed phone number Friday, and emails to the club bounced back.
The complaint says dancers should have been classified not as independent contractors, but as employees. The dancers did not make wages and overtime, but the complaint claims they should have.
The club's website refers to dancers as "contract entertainers."
"Ready to make great money & make your own schedule?" the website asks.
The complaint filed Thursday alleges dancers like Ely did not make great money and make their own schedules.
The suit says the club set dancers' hours and payment structure, and charged them fees for arriving late or leaving early. Shifts often lasted more than 10 hours, the complaint alleges, and dancers did not earn any overtime pay.
The relationship between club and dancer was "more akin to an employment position than an independent contractor," the complaint reads.
Dancers also had to pay a fee to work and did not make any hourly wages; only the tips they earned from customers. Then, they had to split their tips with club managers and other workers, the complaint says.
John Kristensen, one of the attorneys representing Ely, said such payment structures are common in strip clubs. But, he said, they are against the law.
"All three payment structures have been found to violate the Fair Labor Standards Act in courts throughout the U.S.," Kristensen said.
He said judges across the country have found that the practices are against the law. Kristensen said he saw a predatory aspect to the structure.
"They're taking advantage of young women who are in precarious positions, getting into this profession, and they think they're not going to stand up for themselves."
Ely is suing the club and its owners for the tips she had to share, fees she had to pay and the wages and overtime she should have been paid. The complaint said this could add up to at least $100,000.
The suit is a "collective action," which means other dancers who worked at the club can join the suit over fees they paid, tips they had to give away, and wages and overtime they believe they are owed.
The defendants in the suit are the club, and three members of the family who have owned it for the last decade.
Former owner Michael Rose bought the club in 2009, changing the name of the River Road club from Mark's Showplace to the Gold Club.
Rose, who owned several strip clubs on the East Coast and in Texas, pleaded guilty to money laundering and racketeering in 2016. Ownership of the club passed to his ex-wife and son. All three are named as defendants, as are club managers who had a hand in setting and enforcing what Kristensen said are illegal policies.