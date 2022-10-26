NEW YORK  - Tom Barrack, the onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump who is now on trial on charges of being an illegal foreign agent, testified on Wednesday that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort asked him to solicit input from Middle Eastern officials on a speech the candidate was to deliver on energy policy in 2016.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said Barrack, the former chairman of private equity firm Colony Capital, used his influence with Trump's election campaign and administration to push the United Arab Emirates' interests in 2016 and 2017 without notifying the U.S. attorney general, as required by law.