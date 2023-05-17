A former manager at West Alton Marina pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
As part of a plea bargain with the Belknap County Attorney’s Office, John E. Murray III, 56, of Alton Bay, appeared via Webex before Judge Elizabeth Leonard in Belknap County Superior Court for a plea-and-sentencing hearing.
In July 2022, the Belknap County Grand Jury indicted Murray on two counts of felony sexual assault, two counts of sex trafficking a minor, pattern sexual assault, and two counts of aggravated felony sexual assault because he was in a position of authority over his two minor victims, who worked at the marina.
Murray pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire to 12 counts of production of child sexual-abuse materials and four counts of sex trafficking of a minor last December. He was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.
Wednesday’s hearing, which concluded with Leonard sentencing Murray to serve no less than 7½ years and no more than 15 years in the New Hampshire State Prison, caps what Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois told Leonard had been a joint federal/state prosecution.
Murray will serve his state sentences concurrently with his federal sentence and will do so in a federal correctional facility.
Neither of Murray’s victims was present for Wednesday’s hearing.
“Let me be clear,” Murray said, “I pleaded out here for two reasons,” the first being “to get out of prison while still young enough” to enjoy life, while the second was to save his accusers the “embarrassment” of a lengthy trial.
Leonard acknowledged that Murray had “accepted responsibility” for his actions.
According to court documents, Murray solicited minor employees of the marina for sexually explicit images and videos of themselves and he also subjected them to unwanted sexual contact and sexual acts, sometimes in exchange for money.
Livernois said his office’s deal with Murray, who was credited by Leonard for 466 days of pre-trial confinement, was correct because “We feel that 25-year (federal) sentence is sufficiently punitive.”
“The main purpose of adding these (state) charges was to resolve this case and to have him (Murray) plead guilty to hands-on conduct” that federal authorities couldn’t charge, said Livernois.
He said it was important for the state to resolve the case without a trial and that his office had been in contact with Murray’s victims, who are identified in court documents as John Doe No. 1 and John Doe No. 2.
The first victim was “in total agreement with this,” Livernois said of the plea deal with Murray, and while the second victim was “much harder to get a hold of,” he did not object to the deal.
Livernois said neither victim wanted to make a statement at the sentencing hearing.