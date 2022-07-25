WASHINGTON -- Marc Short, who was a top staffer to Republican former Vice President Mike Pence, on Monday confirmed he had testified before a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"I did receive a subpoena for the federal grand jury and I complied with that subpoena," Short told CNN. He declined to provide any details on his testimony.