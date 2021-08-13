A former Portsmouth police commissioner was given a suspended one-year jail sentence and must perform community service for her role in a 2018 shooting incident with a teenager who was mistaken for an intruder.
Brenna Cavanaugh, 46, was sentenced Thursday in Rockingham County Superior Court after she was found guilty of attempted simple assault stemming from the encounter between her and her partner, Mark Gray, and victim Oscar LaLime, who is now 19.
The case relates to an incident at her Portsmouth home on Aug. 18, 2018, in which prosecutors had argued that she encouraged Gray to shoot in the direction of the then-16-year-old LaLime, who showed up inside the residence in the middle of the night. According to the teen, he had been invited to a party by Cavanaugh’s daughter and thought it was happening at her home; he was unaware that it was being held at a different location.
An unarmed Cavanaugh was awakened by the teen, then woke Gray and followed the path of the teenager as he left the residence.
Gray eventually came outside with the gun and fired at the vehicle when it took off.
During the trial, the teenager said he heard Cavanaugh tell Gray to “shoot,” which she denied. Cavanaugh had also been accused of telling Gray to “get your gun.”
Gray and Cavanaugh maintained that they were in fear after what appeared to be a stranger had entered their house while they were asleep.
A jury in 2019 had convicted Cavanaugh of being an accomplice to attempted first-degree assault and accomplice to criminal mischief, but she appealed to the state Supreme Court, which ultimately reversed the conviction in December 2020 and sent it back to the trial court.
In its opinion, the Supreme Court concluded that while the evidence was sufficient to sustain the convictions, the trial court had erred because it failed to give the jury a self-defense instruction.
Following a trial with a different jury in 2020, Gray was found not guilty of attempted first-degree assault, two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.
After her conviction was overturned, a new charge alleging attempted simple assault was brought against Cavanaugh.
She pleaded no contest and was found guilty by Judge Tina Nadeau.
Cavanaugh was sentenced to a year in jail, but it will remain suspended for two years based on good behavior.
She was also ordered to perform 150 hours of community service within six months, pay restitution, and have no contact with the victim and two other individuals.