USA-CAPITOL/PROUD BOYS

FILE PHOTO: Members of the far-right Proud Boys, including leader Enrique Tarrio (C), rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump to protest against the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, U.S. November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

 Hannah Mckay

WASHINGTON -- A former leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group was sentenced on Tuesday to 22 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump trying to overturn his election defeat.

Enrique Tarrio was given the longest sentence so far handed down in connection with the Jan. 6 riots despite not being present at the U.S. Capitol Building that day.