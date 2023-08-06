Mike Pence
Mike Pence speaks as his wife, Karen, sits by his side during an interview at the New Hampshire Union Leader on Friday.

Former Republican Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday did not rule out being a prosecution witness if his ex-boss Donald Trump goes to trial on charges of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy to try to reverse his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Asked Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan if he would be a witness against Trump if the case goes to trial, Pence said he had "no plans" to testify, but did not rule it out.