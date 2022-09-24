Seven state attorneys general and a court-appointed bankruptcy federal watchdog are opposing up to $94 million in pre-bankruptcy bonuses paid to top executives and other insiders at opioid drug firm Endo International in Chester County, court documents show.

The bonuses to the highest executives were doled out in "secret" and drain financial resources of the money-losing Endo available for victims of the Malvern company's addictive pills, according to state attorneys general who filed their objections as a committee on Wednesday in New York.